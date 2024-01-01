Museum of Otets Paisii Hilendarski

Bansko

Commemorating the eponymous local monk, author and instigator of Bulgarian nationalism, this museum contains a chapel with a replica of the room at the Serbian Hilandarski Monastery on Greece’s Mt Athos, where Paisii wrote his seminal and fulsome narrative of the history of the Slavs.

