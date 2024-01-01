Historical & Ethnographical Museum

Bansko

This museum in a 19th-century mansion contains finds dating back to 6000 BC, plus antique, medieval and 19th-century National Revival–period items.

Nearby Bansko attractions

1. Museum of Otets Paisii Hilendarski

0.07 MILES

Commemorating the eponymous local monk, author and instigator of Bulgarian nationalism, this museum contains a chapel with a replica of the room at the…

2. House Museum of Neofit Rilski

0.11 MILES

Occupying a Revival-era stone and wood building, this house-museum exhibits manuscripts by, and photos of, Rilski (1793–1881), the father of Bulgarian…

3. Sveta Troitsa Church

0.14 MILES

Surrounded by 1m thick stone walls, this 19th-century church has the air of a fortress. By contrast, the interior is a multicolour marvel with flower…

4. Velyan’s House

0.18 MILES

This richly painted 18th-century mansion stands out among Bulgaria's countless heritage properties. Admire elaborate frescoes within the house-museum and…

5. Bansko Permanent Icon Exhibition

0.22 MILES

Housed within a former nunnery dating to 1749, this small museum exhibits 18th- and 19th-century icons painted by the Bansko School of art.

6. House Museum of Nikola Vaptsarov

0.31 MILES

This house-museum was the birthplace of Nikola Vaptsarov (1909–42), a respected antifascist poet and activist. Influenced by communist ideology while a…

7. Kordopulov House

21.91 MILES

Bulgaria's largest Revival-era building, this whitewashed and wooden mansion beams down from a cliff face at the eastern end of Melnik's main road. Dating…

8. Museum of Wine

21.91 MILES

Learn the history and tools of Melnik's winemaking trade; ogle 400-plus bottles of wine; and work your way through a tasting menu at this fun museum…