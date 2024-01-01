Museum of the Urban Lifestyle in Ruse

Built in 1866 this elegant townhouse features some re-created period rooms, with 19th-century furniture, paintings and chandeliers upstairs. Downstairs there are changing exhibitions on social themes such as education, childhood and domestic life. During the mid-1800s the house served as the consulate of Prussia.

Nearby Ruse attractions

1. Clock Tower

0.21 MILES

The clock tower, on the site of Bulgaria's first insurance company, is a popular meeting point.

2. Monument to Freedom

0.27 MILES

This grand sculpture stands in the middle of pl Svoboda (Freedom Square) and is a popular meeting point. The woman depicted is said to represent free…

4. Profit-Yielding Building

0.29 MILES

This huge, gloriously titled neo-baroque building dominates the western end of pl Svoboda. Built between 1898 and 1902 by Viennese architects, it was…

5. City Hall

0.36 MILES

Ruse's city hall is a hulking brutalist building from the mid-1980s and typical of communist-era public architecture. Local residents sometimes refer to…

6. Sveta Troitsa Church

0.4 MILES

Built in 1632 below ground level – according to the Turkish stipulation that churches should be as unobtrusive as possible – Sveta Troitsa has a fine gilt…

7. Roman Fortress of Sexaginta Prista

0.45 MILES

Archaeological work is ongoing at this former Roman fortress at a high point along the Danube. Research attests to some 2000 years of continued military…

8. Pantheon of the National Revival

0.47 MILES

The gold-domed Pantheon of the National Revival was built in 1978 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the deaths of 453 local heroes who fought the…