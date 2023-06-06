Shop
One of Bulgaria's most elegant cities, Ruse, sometimes written 'Rousse', has more than a touch of Mitteleuropa (Central Europe) grandness not seen elsewhere in the country. It's a city of imposing belle époque architecture and neatly trimmed leafy squares, as if a little chunk of Vienna had broken off and floated down the Danube. Its past is abundantly displayed in several museums and in its ruined Roman fortress, standing guard high over the Danube.
Roman Fortress of Sexaginta Prista
Ruse
Archaeological work is ongoing at this former Roman fortress at a high point along the Danube. Research attests to some 2000 years of continued military…
Ruse
This huge, gloriously titled neo-baroque building dominates the western end of pl Svoboda. Built between 1898 and 1902 by Viennese architects, it was…
Pantheon of the National Revival
Ruse
The gold-domed Pantheon of the National Revival was built in 1978 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the deaths of 453 local heroes who fought the…
Museum of the Urban Lifestyle in Ruse
Ruse
Built in 1866 this elegant townhouse features some re-created period rooms, with 19th-century furniture, paintings and chandeliers upstairs. Downstairs…
Ruse
The country's only National Transport Museum is housed in the building of Bulgaria's first railway station. It exhibits vintage locomotives from the late…
Ruse Regional Museum of History
Ruse
The 5th-century BC Borovo Treasure, consisting of silver cups and jugs adorned with Greek gods, is one of the highlights of Ruse's main history museum…
Ruse
Built in 1632 below ground level – according to the Turkish stipulation that churches should be as unobtrusive as possible – Sveta Troitsa has a fine gilt…
Catholic Church of St Paul the Crucified
Ruse
This church just off ul Pridunavski was completed in 1892. Its original murals, stained-glass windows, chandeliers and icons survive. St Paul's was the…
