Pantheon of the National Revival

Ruse

The gold-domed Pantheon of the National Revival was built in 1978 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the deaths of 453 local heroes who fought the Ottomans in the Russo-Turkish War. Inside, you can see the marble tombs of revolutionary leaders and a small collection of swords and rifles, but little is explained in English.

