The gold-domed Pantheon of the National Revival was built in 1978 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the deaths of 453 local heroes who fought the Ottomans in the Russo-Turkish War. Inside, you can see the marble tombs of revolutionary leaders and a small collection of swords and rifles, but little is explained in English.
Pantheon of the National Revival
Ruse
Roman Fortress of Sexaginta Prista
0.76 MILES
Archaeological work is ongoing at this former Roman fortress at a high point along the Danube. Research attests to some 2000 years of continued military…
0.57 MILES
The country's only National Transport Museum is housed in the building of Bulgaria's first railway station. It exhibits vintage locomotives from the late…
Ruse Regional Museum of History
0.78 MILES
The 5th-century BC Borovo Treasure, consisting of silver cups and jugs adorned with Greek gods, is one of the highlights of Ruse's main history museum…
0.43 MILES
This huge, gloriously titled neo-baroque building dominates the western end of pl Svoboda. Built between 1898 and 1902 by Viennese architects, it was…
Museum of the Urban Lifestyle in Ruse
0.47 MILES
Built in 1866 this elegant townhouse features some re-created period rooms, with 19th-century furniture, paintings and chandeliers upstairs. Downstairs…
0.28 MILES
Built in 1632 below ground level – according to the Turkish stipulation that churches should be as unobtrusive as possible – Sveta Troitsa has a fine gilt…
Catholic Church of St Paul the Crucified
0.63 MILES
This church just off ul Pridunavski was completed in 1892. Its original murals, stained-glass windows, chandeliers and icons survive. St Paul’s was the…
0.38 MILES
This grand sculpture stands in the middle of pl Svoboda (Freedom Square) and is a popular meeting point. The woman depicted is said to represent free…
