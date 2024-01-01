Museu Liturgia

Spanning three centuries, this museum's collection includes vestments, ex votos and hundreds of other historical liturgical objects from Tiradentes' churches.

  • Mazuma Mineira

    Mazuma Mineira

    3.73 MILES

    If you've ever wondered how cachaça (Brazil's famous sugarcane alcohol) is made, this is a perfect place to learn. This small-scale alambique (distillery)…

  • Igreja de São Francisco de Assis

    Igreja de São Francisco de Assis

    5.69 MILES

    This exquisite 1774 baroque church, fronted by a palm-shaded, lyre-shaped plaza, is home to two Aleijadinho sculptures (second altar to the left) and one…

  • Igreja Matriz de Santo Antônio

    Igreja Matriz de Santo Antônio

    0.09 MILES

    Named for Tiradentes' patron saint, this gorgeous church is one of Aleijadinho's last designs. The dazzling gold interior is rich in Old Testament…

  • Museu de Sant'Ana

    Museu de Sant'Ana

    0.09 MILES

    This innovative museum in Tiradentes' former town jail was conceived by Belo Horizonte–based Angela Gutierrez, creator of Ouro Prêto’s Museu do Oratório…

  • Museu Ferroviário

    Museu Ferroviário

    5.4 MILES

    The history of the Maria-Fumaça, one of Brazil's first rail lines, is on display at the Museu Ferroviário inside São João's train station. The museum's…

  • Chafariz de São José

    Chafariz de São José

    0.16 MILES

    Constructed in 1749 by the town council and set against a verdant backdrop, this gorgeous fountain north of Córrego Santo Antônio has three sections: one…

  • Igreja NS Rosário dos Pretos

    Igreja NS Rosário dos Pretos

    0.07 MILES

    This beautiful stone church, with its many images of black saints, was built in 1708, by and for slaves. Since they had no free time during daylight hours…

  • Catedral de NS do Pilar

    Catedral de NS do Pilar

    5.71 MILES

    Begun in 1721, São João's cathedral has exuberant gold altars and fine Portuguese tiles. Two of the city's famous orchestras can be heard here at the 7pm…

