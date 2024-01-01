Igreja NS do Rosário dos Homens Pretos de Olinda

Pernambuco

This church was built by an African brotherhood in the 17th century. Frescoes painted by slaves were revealed here during a recent restoration.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Oficina Cerâmica Francisco Brennand

    Oficina Cerâmica Francisco Brennand

    8.75 MILES

    Francisco Brennand, born in 1927 into an Irish immigrant family and now considered Brazil’s greatest ceramicist, revitalized his family’s abandoned tile…

  • Paço do Frevo

    Paço do Frevo

    3.73 MILES

    This strikingly red museum is a small and modern house of worship for frevo, the quintessential dance of the Recife Carnaval that is easily identified by…

  • Museu Cais do Sertão

    Museu Cais do Sertão

    3.61 MILES

    Inaugurated in 2014, this bold museum highlights the culture of the sertão (the interior of Pernambuco state), especially as it relates to the godfather…

  • Capela Dourada

    Capela Dourada

    3.94 MILES

    Built between 1696 and 1724, this gem of Brazilian baroque, part of the Convento de Santo Antônio, owes its name to the huge quantities of gold (said to…

  • Concatedral de São Pedro dos Clérigos

    Concatedral de São Pedro dos Clérigos

    4.3 MILES

    The 18th-century baroque Concatedral de São Pedro dos Clérigos has been totally renovated and contains incredibly fine stonework and wood carvings…

  • Museu do Mamulengo

    Museu do Mamulengo

    0.43 MILES

    The Museu do Mamulengo has a unique and surprisingly interesting collection of more than 1000 pieces devoted to the traveling puppet shows called…

  • Instituto Ricardo Brennand

    Instituto Ricardo Brennand

    8.49 MILES

    This scenic museum in Várzea, 11km west of central Recife, contains a huge collection of European and Brazilian art, swords, armor and historical…

  • Pátio de São Pedro

    Pátio de São Pedro

    4.28 MILES

    This traffic-free square, lined with bars, restaurants and colorful 19th-century houses, is one of Santo Antônio's more peaceful spots and a good place to…

Nearby Pernambuco attractions

1. Igreja NS do Amparo

0.12 MILES

Head down Rua Saldanha Marinho to look at the restored 1613 Igreja NS do Amparo, which was partially destroyed by the Dutch before being rebuilt in 1644…

2. Museu Regional de Olinda

0.19 MILES

Located in a classic house that was formerly inhabited by the local clergy, this museum houses a small collection of colonial-period furniture and…

3. Igreja da Misericórdia

0.21 MILES

Igreja da Misericórdia and the adjacent former hospital buildling stand on the site of a larger church built in 1630 that was burnt to the ground by the…

4. Casa dos Bonecos Gigantes

0.33 MILES

This small upstairs gallery displays a collection of the giant puppets used in Olinda's Carnaval. Unlike some more commercial galleries in Recife, almost…

5. Igreja da Sé

0.39 MILES

The imposing Igreja da Sé was originally built in 1537. Burnt in 1631, it has been reconstructed four times since, most recently from 1974 to 1984 in a…

6. Museu de Arte Contemporânea

0.41 MILES

Housed in an 18th-century Inquisition jail, MAC has occasionally interesting temporary exhibits in addition to a somewhat lackluster permanent collection…

8. Igreja São Pedro

0.48 MILES

This colonial church built in the 18th century was closed in 2015 due to risk of collapse and – much to the chagrin of locals – has yet to reopen.