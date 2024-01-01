Museu de Arte Sacra

Brazil

Built in 1897, this colonial house still has its original wood floors and walls bordered with hand-painted flowers. One room contains life-sized wooden statues of saintly figures, including several used in the town’s religious processions. Christ beneath the cross and NS das Dores have real human hair – donated by the faithful for prayers answered.

