This 1902 neo-Moorish building is both a community centre and the main place of worship for Sarajevo's much-diminished Jewish community. Don't be put off by the utilitarian entrance; head upstairs to the beautifully painted main hall. The lavish geometric frescoes on the ceiling resemble a Turkish carpet.
Ashkenazi Synagogue
Sarajevo
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.43 MILES
This affecting museum had its genesis in a 2013 book edited by Jasminko Halilović, in which he asked a simple question of survivors of the Sarajevo siege:…
0.23 MILES
This gallery uses stirring photography, video footage and audio testimonies of survivors and family members to create a powerful memorial to the 8372…
0.46 MILES
A storybook neo-Moorish striped facade makes the triangular Vijećnica (1896) Sarajevo's most beautiful Austro-Hungarian–era building. Seriously damaged…
0.51 MILES
Reopened in 2018 after being destroyed during the war, Sarajevo's cable car once again shuttles people on a nine-minute ride, climbing 500m to a viewpoint…
0.39 MILES
Centred on what foreigners nickname Pigeon Square, with its ornate gazebo-like Sebilj drinking fountain (built in 1891), Baščaršija is the very heart of…
5.05 MILES
During the 1992–95 siege, when Sarajevo was surrounded by Bosnian Serb forces, the only link to the outside world was an 800m-long, 1m-wide, 1.6m-high…
1.12 MILES
Bosnia's biggest and best-endowed museum of ancient and natural history is housed in an impressive, purpose-built quadrangle of neoclassical 1913…
1.21 MILES
Somewhat misleadingly named, this small yet engrossing museum occupies a striking, still partly war-damaged 1960s socialist-modernist building originally…
Nearby Sarajevo attractions
0.1 MILES
Behind a sturdy Austro-Hungarian facade this small but inspired three-level gallery hosts a changing series of exhibitions. The top floor has a semi…
2. Cathedral of the Nativity of the Mother of God
0.13 MILES
Sarajevo's Orthodox cathedral (dedicated in 1872) has a soaring interior space, a vast gilded iconostasis (a gift from the Russian royal family) and two…
0.15 MILES
You'd never guess from its Austrian-looking exterior, but this is one of the oldest surviving residential buildings in central Sarajevo. Inside, it's a…
0.17 MILES
Forming the centrepiece to a pretty park just across the river from the old town, this distinctive former bandstand was originally built in 1913, though…
5. Museum of Crimes Against Humanity & Genocide 1992–1995
0.19 MILES
Nothing is sugar-coated in this confronting museum covering the many atrocities that took place throughout Bosnia during the 1990s war. Video footage…
0.21 MILES
Fronted with twin-spired clock towers and rose windows above the stone portal, this neo-Gothic 1889 Catholic cathedral has a colourful interior and fine…
0.22 MILES
Of all the crossing points of the Miljacka River, this pale-stone triple-arched bridge is the most famous. It was known throughout the Yugoslav era as…
0.23 MILES
On 28 June 1914, Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife Sophie were shot dead in their car by 18-year-old Gavrilo Princip directly outside this building…