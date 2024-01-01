Puerta de la Luna

Tiwanaku

There’s a small gateway carved with zoomorphic designs near the western end of Tiwanaku, informally known as the Puerta de la Luna.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Kalasasaya

    Kalasasaya

    0.21 MILES

    North of the Akapana Pyramid is Kalasasaya, a partially reconstructed 130m-by-120m ritual-platform compound with walls constructed of huge blocks of red…

  • Puerta del Sol

    Puerta del Sol

    0.16 MILES

    At the far northwest corner of Kalasasaya is Tiwanaku’s best-known structure, the 10-ton Puerta del Sol. This megalithic gateway was carved from a single…

  • Akapana Pyramid

    Akapana Pyramid

    0.3 MILES

    Climb the hill up to Tiwanaku’s most outstanding structure, the partially excavated Akapana pyramid, which was built on an existing geological formation…

  • Puma Punku

    Puma Punku

    0.61 MILES

    Across the railway line southwest of the Tiwanaku site, you’ll see the excavation site of Puma Punku. In this temple area megaliths weighing more than 130…

  • Museo Lítico Monumental

    Museo Lítico Monumental

    0.34 MILES

    The star of the show at this Tiwanaku museum is the massive 8m Monolito Bennett Pachamama, rescued in 2002 from its former smoggy home at the outdoor…

  • Templete Semisubterráneo

    Templete Semisubterráneo

    0.26 MILES

    East of the main entrance to Kalasasaya, a stairway leads down into the Templete Semisubterráneo, an acoustic, red-sandstone pit structure measuring 26m…

  • Museo de Pariti

    Museo de Pariti

    14.51 MILES

    The stunning pots and ch’alladores (vases) found on Isla Pariti in 2004 are now on display at this tiny museum near the excavation site. Exhibits here…

  • Museo Cerámico

    Museo Cerámico

    0.3 MILES

    Showcases a small collection of the ceramics found at the site, as well as a ceremonially deformed cranium and artifacts from the Chiripa and Wankarani…

