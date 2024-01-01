This crafts centre features around a dozen looms worked at by local women. There is a small attached shop selling woven cloth and textiles.
Dorji Bi Weaving Centre
Bhutan
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
15.16 MILES
This commanding dzong, high above the roaring Mangde Chhu, is perhaps the most spectacularly sited dzong in Bhutan, with a sheer drop to the south that…
Tower of Trongsa Royal Heritage Museum
15.01 MILES
This watchtower (ta dzong) overlooking the dzong now houses an excellent museum. The five floors of displays tell the history of the monarchy through such…
3.4 MILES
Jakar Dzong is in a picturesque location overlooking the Chokhor valley; the current structure was built in 1667. Its official name is Yuelay Namgyal…
0.67 MILES
This large, active and important temple complex is named after the body (kur) print (jey) of Guru Rinpoche, which is preserved in a cave inside the oldest…
0.76 MILES
This goemba, formally the Tamshing Lhendup Chholing (Temple of the Good Message), is 5km from Jakar. It was established in 1501 by Pema Lingpa and is the…
1.06 MILES
Just 400m below Tamshing, this towering, recently constructed and brightly painted building completely envelops the restored remains of the original…
1.5 MILES
Up a short side road about 1.5km past Sey Lhakhang, this fabulous temple is believed to have been built in 659 by the Tibetan king Songtsen Gampo, on the…
4.87 MILES
A bumpy 10km drive up the Chokhor valley from Thangbi Goemba is the small region known as Ngang-yul (Swan Land). The site was visited by Guru Rinpoche,…
Nearby Bhutan attractions
0.11 MILES
Now mostly in ruins, this stately old house was built by relatives of the second king of Bhutan. New buildings being erected around it will house the…
0.18 MILES
This rock painting depicts Guru Rinpoche in the form of Dorji Drolo, astride a tiger.
0.25 MILES
Dorji Bi Lhakhang sits above an ancient, large white chorten. From here a dirt road descends to Tamshing Lhakhang via the turn-off to Pema Sambhava…
0.28 MILES
Do Zam is a natural formation said to be the remains of a stone bridge (hence 'zam') that was built by a goddess trying to meet Guru Rinpoche, but…
0.32 MILES
The little-visited but charming Deothang Goemba (Dawathang Goemba), known as the Field of the Moon, is just north of Kurjey Lhakhang and dates from 1949…
0.35 MILES
Along the dirt road north of Tamshing, a short steep climb above the valley floor leads to the small Pema Sambhava Lhakhang. The original lhakhang was…
0.67 MILES
This large, active and important temple complex is named after the body (kur) print (jey) of Guru Rinpoche, which is preserved in a cave inside the oldest…
0.76 MILES
This goemba, formally the Tamshing Lhendup Chholing (Temple of the Good Message), is 5km from Jakar. It was established in 1501 by Pema Lingpa and is the…