Lookout on the island's south coast, with glorious coastal views and access to Jeannies Pools, a series of prime rock-pool snorkelling spots.
Jeannies Lookout
Rottnest Island
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
18.59 MILES
The 400-hectare, bush-filled expanse of Kings Park, smack in the city centre and enjoying epic views, is Perth's pride and joy. The Botanic Garden…
13.45 MILES
With its forbidding 5m-high walls, the old convict-era prison dominates Fremantle. Various daytime tours explore the jail's maximum-security past, give…
12.84 MILES
Located within an 1852 commissariat store, the Shipwrecks Museum is considered the finest display of maritime archaeology in the southern hemisphere. The…
Western Australian Museum – Maritime
12.6 MILES
Significant West Australian boats are suspended from the rafters of this sail-shaped museum building. There's the yacht that won the America's Cup race in…
Art Gallery of Western Australia
20.29 MILES
Founded in 1895, this excellent gallery houses the state's preeminent art collection as well as regular international exhibitions that, increasingly, have…
2.57 MILES
The Basin is Rotto's top family swim spot – a sheltered, natural sandy-floored pool, fringed by reefs to keep the waves at bay. It's a short cycle from…
18.64 MILES
Dividing WA's vast coastline into five distinct zones (Far North, Coral Coast, Shipwreck Coast, Perth and Great Southern), AQWA features a 98m underwater…
13.32 MILES
Perth's safest swimming beach, Cottesloe has cafes, pubs, pine trees and fantastic sunsets. From Cottesloe train station (on the Fremantle line) it's 1km…
Nearby Rottnest Island attractions
1.42 MILES
Oliver Hill Battery was built in the 1930s and played a major role in the WWII defence of the WA coastline and Fremantle harbour. The guns here, however,…
1.85 MILES
Rottnest's unmissable human-made landmark, the 20m-tall Wadjemup Lighthouse was built in 1849 and was WA's first stone lighthouse. Tours run daily every…
1.99 MILES
Not far away from Thomson Bay (wander up past the old European cemetery), this unsigned vantage point offers panoramic views of the island, including its…
2.12 MILES
Rottnest's Catholic church is a Spanish Mission–style beauty, with mass at 9am daily.
2.2 MILES
Housed in the old hay-store building built by Aboriginal prisoners in 1857, this engaging little museum tells of the island's natural and human history,…
2.2 MILES
Push open the door and enter this hushed, simple chapel near the old prison, built in 1858 and with creaky floorboards, a driftwood crucifix and a single…
2.21 MILES
Built in 1864, this hefty octagonal building with a central courtyard was once the Aboriginal prison block. During its time as a prison several men would…
8. Salt Store Gallery & Exhibition Centre
2.21 MILES
The photographic exhibition inside this 1868 building looks at a different chapter of local history: when the island's salt lakes provided all of WA's…