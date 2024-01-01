Jeannies Lookout

Rottnest Island

Lookout on the island's south coast, with glorious coastal views and access to Jeannies Pools, a series of prime rock-pool snorkelling spots.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Kings Park Bridge

    Kings Park & Botanic Garden

    18.59 MILES

    The 400-hectare, bush-filled expanse of Kings Park, smack in the city centre and enjoying epic views, is Perth's pride and joy. The Botanic Garden…

  • Fremantle Prison, Fremantle, Australia

    Fremantle Prison

    13.45 MILES

    With its forbidding 5m-high walls, the old convict-era prison dominates Fremantle. Various daytime tours explore the jail's maximum-security past, give…

  • Part of the wreck of the Batavia at the Shipwreck Galleries.

    WA Shipwrecks Museum

    12.84 MILES

    Located within an 1852 commissariat store, the Shipwrecks Museum is considered the finest display of maritime archaeology in the southern hemisphere. The…

  • Western Australian Maritime Museum

    Western Australian Museum – Maritime

    12.6 MILES

    Significant West Australian boats are suspended from the rafters of this sail-shaped museum building. There's the yacht that won the America's Cup race in…

  • Australia, Perth, Exterior

    Art Gallery of Western Australia

    20.29 MILES

    Founded in 1895, this excellent gallery houses the state's preeminent art collection as well as regular international exhibitions that, increasingly, have…

  • The Basin

    The Basin

    2.57 MILES

    The Basin is Rotto's top family swim spot – a sheltered, natural sandy-floored pool, fringed by reefs to keep the waves at bay. It's a short cycle from…

  • Shark gliding above the viewing tunnel as patrons look on, Aquarium of Western Australia (AQWA)

    Aquarium of Western Australia

    18.64 MILES

    Dividing WA's vast coastline into five distinct zones (Far North, Coral Coast, Shipwreck Coast, Perth and Great Southern), AQWA features a 98m underwater…

  • Young men jumping off the rocks at Cottesloe Beach with Indiana Teahouse in the background.

    Cottesloe Beach

    13.32 MILES

    Perth's safest swimming beach, Cottesloe has cafes, pubs, pine trees and fantastic sunsets. From Cottesloe train station (on the Fremantle line) it's 1km…

Nearby Rottnest Island attractions

1. Oliver Hill Battery

1.42 MILES

Oliver Hill Battery was built in the 1930s and played a major role in the WWII defence of the WA coastline and Fremantle harbour. The guns here, however,…

2. Wadjemup Lighthouse

1.85 MILES

Rottnest's unmissable human-made landmark, the 20m-tall Wadjemup Lighthouse was built in 1849 and was WA's first stone lighthouse. Tours run daily every…

3. Vlamingh Lookout

1.99 MILES

Not far away from Thomson Bay (wander up past the old European cemetery), this unsigned vantage point offers panoramic views of the island, including its…

4. Holy Trinity Church

2.12 MILES

Rottnest's Catholic church is a Spanish Mission–style beauty, with mass at 9am daily.

5. Rottnest Museum

2.2 MILES

Housed in the old hay-store building built by Aboriginal prisoners in 1857, this engaging little museum tells of the island's natural and human history,…

6. Historic Chapel

2.2 MILES

Push open the door and enter this hushed, simple chapel near the old prison, built in 1858 and with creaky floorboards, a driftwood crucifix and a single…

7. Quod

2.21 MILES

Built in 1864, this hefty octagonal building with a central courtyard was once the Aboriginal prison block. During its time as a prison several men would…