The 1851 Old Gaol was originally a hiring depot for ticket-of-leave convicts, and a civil gaol from 1872. Experience the 'black hole' isolation cell, learn about the Kojonup murder, check out the death mask of murderer Frederick Deemings and come back after dark for a candle-lit ghost tour ($25).
Old Gaol
Albany
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.77 MILES
Opened for Albany's Anzac centenary commemorations in late 2014, this superb museum remembers the men and women who left by convoy from Albany to fight in…
0.04 MILES
Encompassing the Eclipse building, the Residency Museum and Brig Amity, this regional museum is a terrific introduction to Albany's history. The Eclipse…
10.16 MILES
Run by the third generation of the Montgomery family, this vineyard particularly excels when it comes to cabernet sauvignon and shiraz. The unwooded…
6.88 MILES
Covering much of the peninsula enclosing the southern reaches of Princess Royal Harbour and King George Sound, this national park features windswept,…
28.04 MILES
Five-star Poacher's Ridge was twice named one of Australia's best wineries by Gourmet Traveller Wine. Apart from its multiple award-winning 2007 merlot,…
24.43 MILES
A short drive east of Porongurup National Park, this small, family-run winery serves trophy-winning riesling and pinot noir, as well as excellent syrah,…
5.12 MILES
Small organic winery focusing on riesling and sauvignon blanc as well as sparkling takes on both and decent pinot noir, shiraz and rose. Informal tours…
1.1 MILES
Inaugurated in 2014, the Albany Heritage Park incorporates the National Anzac Centre, Princess Royal Fortress, Padre White Lookout, Desert Mounted Corps…
Nearby Albany attractions
1. Museum of the Great Southern
8. Desert Mounted Corps Memorial
