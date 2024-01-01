Middle Head

Offering super harbour views and a look straight out to sea between North and South Head, this bushy headland is riddled with fortifications, some dating back to the early years of the colony when French invasion was feared. Check the park website for tours of them, which run roughly monthly (adult/child $20/13).

Nearby Sydney attractions

1. Cobblers Beach

0.26 MILES

A nude and secluded beach on the other side of Middle Head from its partner in crime, Obelisk.

2. Obelisk Beach

0.47 MILES

An isolated gay and nudist beach surrounded by bushland in the Middle Head section of Sydney Harbour National Park. It loses the sun quickly in the…

3. Washaway Beach

0.83 MILES

Rugged and beautiful, Washaway is a secluded little spot within Sydney Harbour National Park, near Grotto Point on the Manly Scenic Walkway. As its name…

4. South Head

0.86 MILES

At the northern end of Camp Cove, the South Head Heritage Trail kicks off, leading into a section of Sydney Harbour National Park distinguished by harbour…

5. Lady Bay

0.91 MILES

Also known as Lady Jane, this diminutive gay nudist beach sits at the bottom of a cliff, on top of which (somewhat ironically) is a Royal Australian Navy…

6. Balmoral Beach

0.94 MILES

The beachy enclave of Balmoral faces off with Manly across Middle Harbour, and has some good restaurants and a beaut swimming beach. Split in two by an…

7. Camp Cove

1.11 MILES

Immediately north of Watsons Bay, this small swimming beach is popular with both families and topless sunbathers. When Governor Phillip realised Botany…

8. Chowder Bay Beach

1.22 MILES

A beautiful place to enjoy scenic harbour beach swims with views of Fort Denison, Chowder Bay is also a convenient rest point on the coastal walk between…