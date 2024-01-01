Peter Lehmann

The shiraz and riesling vintages here (oh, and the semillon) are probably the most consistent, affordable and widely distributed wines in the Barossa. Lehmann himself – a fifth-generation Barossa winemaker and a legend in the wine trade – passed away in 2013 aged 82, causing an outpouring of sadness across the valley.
