Para Wirra Recreation Park

Barossa Valley

In the northern Mt Lofty Ranges, a 20km hook south of Lyndoch, Para Wirra offers over 14 sq km laced with walking tracks, scenic drives, barbecues, campsites ($15) and tennis courts. Emus search hopefully around picnic areas; western grey roos graze in the dusk. Pay entry fees online before you arrive.

