Henry Lawson Centre

New South Wales

Henry Lawson – perhaps Australia's most celebrated author – spent part of his childhood in gold-rush Gulgong. This small museum housed in a former Salvation Army hall, explores his life and works, as well as his early memories of the town, through photographs, paintings, prints and an impressive collection of first-edition books and original manuscripts.

