Red Earth Estate Vineyard

New South Wales

Around 4.5km past the Taronga Western Plains Zoo, Red Earth offers 'adult time' with wine tastings and cheese platters ($12 per person) on the verandah. Specialty wines include riesling and cabernet sauvignon. If you're fully self sufficient, free on-site camping is available. For inquiries, phone ahead.

  • Taronga Western Plains Zoo

    Taronga Western Plains Zoo

    1.03 MILES

    This is Dubbo's star attraction, not to mention one of the best zoos in regional Australia. You can walk the 6km circuit, ride a hire bike ($17 to $24 for…

  • Dubbo Observatory

    Dubbo Observatory

    0.17 MILES

    Advance bookings and clear weather are essential for this fascinating chance to stargaze, which features a 90-minute presentation by local astronomer…

  • Dubbo Regional Botanic Garden

    Dubbo Regional Botanic Garden

    4.13 MILES

    This beautiful and educational botanical garden is divided into four parts: the stunning Shoyoen Japanese Garden, the Sensory Gardens, Biodiversity Garden…

  • RFDS Visitor Centre

    RFDS Visitor Centre

    5.49 MILES

    Come to learn about Australia's unique and essential Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS), by way of a short documentary, historical memorabilia and a tour…

  • Dundullimal

    Dundullimal

    1.31 MILES

    About 2km beyond the Taronga Western Plains Zoo, this is a National Trust timber-slab homestead built in the 1840s. It showcases some of the earliest…

  • Old Dubbo Gaol

    Old Dubbo Gaol

    3.48 MILES

    This former jail sits right on the main street and remains surprisingly intact. There are characters in costume and guided tours on weekends (daily in…

  • Western Plains Cultural Centre

    Western Plains Cultural Centre

    3.42 MILES

    Incorporating Dubbo's regional museum and gallery plus a lovely cafe, the cultural centre is housed in a swanky architectural space which cleverly…

