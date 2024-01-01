Cowra Regional Art Gallery

New South Wales

This humble regional gallery has a small permanent collection of local and Australian art and hosts regular visiting exhibitions.

Nearby New South Wales attractions

1. World Peace Bell

0.02 MILES

Audio at this outdoor site explains the background and significance of Cowra's World Peace Bell. It's a replica of the bell that stands outside the United…

2. Bellevue Hill Lookout

0.33 MILES

Head to this lovely lookout for great views over Cowra, especially lovely at sunrise and sunset.

3. Lachlan Valley Railway

0.47 MILES

A number of historic trains are displayed in the heritage-listed Cowra Railway Station, giving visitors an opportunity to explore and learn about old…

4. Cowra Bridge Pylon Murals

0.59 MILES

Towards the river, a short walk from the Cowra Visitor Information Centre, beneath the road bridge over the Lachlan River, you'll find these colourful…

5. Cowra Railway Heritage Centre

0.59 MILES

A labour of love, staffed by volunteers and maintained by donations, this country workshop in Cowra has rusty rolling stock under restoration. It brings…

7. POW Campsite & Guard Tower

1.68 MILES

From the war cemeteries, on Doncaster Road north of Cowra, signs lead to the site of the Japanese breakout. A voice-over from the watchtower recounts the…

8. Cowra & Japanese War Cemeteries

2.29 MILES

These moving, well-maintained Japanese and Australian war cemeteries are signposted off the road to Canowindra, around 5km north of Cowra. The Japanese…