The Australian National University's main gallery displays specials exhibitions and items from the ANU's art collection. On permanent display is the collection's highlight: the nine large luminous painted panels that comprise Riverbend, where Sidney Nolan’s famous stylised Ned Kelly is hidden within the muted pinks, greens and browns of the Australian bush.
Drill Hall Gallery
Canberra
