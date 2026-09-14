Where to Stay in Florence: Best Areas and Hotels

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Florence has changed a lot in recent years – or, at least, that’s what everyone seems to talk about. You wouldn’t expect it from a city whose main claim to fame is the preservation of its invaluable cultural, historical and artistic heritage. And yet, the closer you look, the more you’ll find that even the largest monuments are in fact living creatures, transforming, adjusting and adapting to an international population that renews itself on a daily basis. We who live here can only guess what Florence will look like in 5, 10 or 20 years, but this constant conversation between past and present is exactly what has kept researching the city once more so fascinating for me – and, hopefully, valuable for you.

From historic palazzi to tucked-away B&Bs, there's an ideal accommodation for everyone in Florence. These are our favorite hotels by neighborhood.

Price rating key

€: Less than €100

€€: From €100 to €200

€€€: More than €200

Piazza del Duomo and Piazza della Signoria

Neighborhood vibe: The historic heart of the city. It doesn’t get more central than this, but it also doesn’t get more expensive (with a few exceptions).

Hotel Brunelleschi

Boutique

Price rating: €€€













Hotel Brunelleschi's stone tower. Hotel Brunelleschi

Named after Florence’s best-known architect, this boutique hotel includes a Michelin-starred restaurant and a gym in the heart of the city.

Hotel Davanzati

Boutique

Price rating: €€

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Twenty-six steps lead up to this family-run hotel. A labyrinth of enchanting rooms, frescoes and modern comforts, it oozes charm – as do Florentine brothers Tommaso and Riccardo, and father Fabrizio, who run the show. Rooms come with complimentary access to a nearby gym.

Antica Torre di Via Tornabuoni 1

Historic hotel

Price rating: €€€

Footsteps from the Arno, the 12 rooms of this palace hotel are located in a medieval casa-torre (tower house) mentioned by Dante in The Divine Comedy. Arazzi (decorative wall hangings) from the family collection adorn the staircases and the spacious rooms offer a contemporary take on Renaissance style with print wallpapers, rich textiles and lavish marble bathrooms. Still, it's the stunning 6th-floor rooftop terrace that steals the show.

Hotel Calimala

Luxury

Price rating: €€€

Hotel Calimala. JOSE LUIS VEGA GARCIA/Getty Images

Nestled between all the major sights, this four-star hotel ticks all the boxes, with a 24-hour gym and modern rooms. The rooftop bar offers dazzling views of most Florentine landmarks.

Palazzo Niccolini al Duomo

Palazzo

Price rating: €€€

With unchallenged views of the Duomo, this 16th-century residence belonging to the aristocratic Niccolini family takes you back to an era of golden frames, frescoed walls and hand-carved furniture.

Santa Maria Novella

Neighborhood vibe: The most convenient area to stay in if you're visiting for a short time and planning to catch trains in and out.

25Hours Hotel

Design hotel

Price rating: €€€











The 25Hours Hotel lobby. Dario Garofalo, via 25hours Hotel Florence Piazza San Paolino

Paola Navone's interiors take Dante's Divine Comedy as their inspiration, dividing this converted monastery's 170 rooms between heaven and hell. Beyond the theatrics lie a library, a plant-filled courtyard, a steam bath and the suitably named Companion Bar. Plenty of reasons to linger in purgatory a little longer.

New Generation Hostel

Hostel

Price rating: €

Set in a wing of a Franciscan Friars' convent a few steps from the Arno, New Generation Hostel comes with a garden, two shared kitchens, modern dorms and private rooms with en suite bathrooms – together making it one of Florence's better-value bases.

Grand Hotel Minerva

Luxury

Price rating: €€€











Grand Hotel Minerva's stunning facade. Grand Hotel Minerva

One of the largest hotels on Piazza Santa Maria Novella has windows overlooking Leon Battista Alberti’s basilica facade, plus a rooftop pool.

La Locandiera B&B

B&B

Price rating: €€

This simple B&B is located 300m from Piazza Santa Maria Novella. Breakfast is served directly in your room every morning!

The Excelsior, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Florence

Luxury

Price rating: €€€









The Excelsior, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Florence. Matthew Shaw Photography, via The Excelsior, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Florence

With over 170 rooms, The Excelsior is one of Florence’s major five-star hotels. Situated on the Arno near Ponte Vecchio, many rooms have balconies for guests to admire one of Florence's greatest views. Climb to its rooftop bar, COSIMO, for top views over the city.

Casa Howard

Palazzo

Price rating: €€€

The tastefully refurbished rooms of this 18th-century palazzo offer an intimate boutique atmosphere with a vintage touch in Via della Scala.

Hotel L’Orologio

Boutique

Price rating: €€€

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Top left: The facade of Hotel L’Orologio Florence. Right: A guest room. Bottom left: The Library. Hotel L’Orologio Florence (3)

An independent property dedicated to the owner Sandro Fratini’s luxury watch collection. Each room is inspired by a model – get the Eurasia room on the Patek Philippe floor for a great view of the Duomo.

San Lorenzo and San Marco

Neighborhood vibe: The Medici’s neighborhood. Close to all the sights and the market. Busy during the day, quiet during the night.

W Hotel

Luxury

Price rating: €€€

Left: The W Florence's hotel lobby. Top right: Views of the Dumo from the rooftop. Bottom right: A luxurious guest room. W Florence (3)

New on the Florentine scene, W has done a superb job in renovating this San Lorenzo palace, with an Adam Ellis wall covering at reception and spacious, design-centric rooms including Brunelleschi-inspired headboards and "mix bars" where you can make your own cocktails. The Zefiro Rooftop, with views on all major city monuments, opened in 2026.

Ostello Bello

Hostel

Price rating: €

Five minutes' walk from Santa Maria Novella train station, Ostello Bello is one of Florence's best located hostels (although far from the cheapest). There's a shared kitchen stocked with pasta and fruit and many free nightly events designed to bring solo travelers together.

Residenza Madiba

Boutique

Price rating: €€

Left: A room with a Duomo view at Residenza Madiba. Right: The dining room. Residenza Madiba (2)

Add a tropical touch to your Florentine stay by booking a room at Residenza Madiba, a six-room B&B just 100m from the Duomo. Welcoming hosts Massimiliano and Jessica have thought about every detail to make this a peaceful yet fun retreat in the middle of the city, from wildlife-inspired furniture to a communal breakfast table to mingle with fellow travelers.

Plus Hostel

Hostel

Price rating: €

This mega-hostel in Via Santa Caterina d’Alessandria has a rooftop pool and an Irish pub on the opposite side of the street.

Social Hub

Student and boutique hotel

Price rating: €€

The Social Hub's rooftop pool. Nuri Rashid, via The Social Hub

Formerly known as the Student Hotel, this colorful Dutch property welcomes short-term visitors as well as international students. Go to the rooftop poolside bar for a cocktail with a view of Brunelleschi’s Duomo.

Antica Dimora Johlea

Boutique

Price rating: €€

With silk curtains, canopy beds and perfect views over the Duomo from the rooftop terrace, this high-end boutique hotel is a relaxing retreat steps away from the Galleria dell’Accademia.

Hotel Number Nine

Luxury

Price rating: €€€

Despite its proximity to San Lorenzo’s market, the luxurious Number Nine offers 40 tranquil rooms in the exclusive premises of Florence’s first contemporary members’ club.

Santa Croce and Sant’Ambrogio

Neighborhood vibe: Nightlife and market atmosphere.

Secret Garden Firenze

B&B

Price rating: €€











Secret Garden Firenze's garden area. Secret Garden Firenze

Lucrezia’s Secret Garden is a green oasis snug between San Marco and Sant’Ambrogio, an ideal place to recharge after a day of exploration.

Numeroventi

Boutique

Price rating: €€€

Top left: A luxe bathroom at Numeroventi. Right: A grand stairwell. Bottom left: One of Numeroventi's rustic-chic guest rooms. Numeroventi (3)

Housed inside a former syrup factory, Numeroventi is an international artist’s residence with big rustic-chic, Scandinavian-inspired rooms. A frescoed coworking space and exhibition hall add to the creative vibe.

San Niccolò, Boboli and Piazza Pitti

Neighborhood vibe: A relaxed atmosphere, and close to Ponte Vecchio for easy access to the city center.

Hotel La Scaletta

Historic hotel

Price rating: €€

High ceilings, original fireplaces and spacious rooms are trademarks of this vintage-chic hotel in a 15th-century palazzo near Palazzo Pitti. The priciest rooms peep down on Giardino di Boboli. Savoring a summertime breakfast or early-evening drink on the dreamy roof terrace is absolutely fabulous.

Hotel Silla

Boutique

Price rating: €€

Hotel Silla. Moonstone Images/Getty Images

Welcoming staff, large rooms, generous breakfasts and a location close to the city center and Piazzale Michelangelo makes this boutique hotel a good choice.

Serristori Palace

Studio apartments

Price rating: €€€

Quiet studio apartments and a little terrace with great views of the Duomo and the National Library.

San Frediano and Santo Spirito

Neighborhood vibe: Crafts, restaurants and bars. If you're looking for silence, move to the outskirts for gardens and views.

Hotel Palazzo Guadagni

Palazzo

Price rating: €€

Left: Terrace dining at Hotel Palazzo Guadagni. Top right: A spacious blue guest room. Bottom right: Breakfast is served. Hotel Palazzo Guadagni (3)

The preserved frescoes on the tall ceilings of this palazzo contribute to any art getaway. The highlight, however, is the Loggia Roof Bar overlooking Santo Spirito.

Ostello Tasso

Design hostel

Price rating: €

This chic hostel has a whole theater welcoming you as you step in. It's a 2-minute walk from Piazza Tasso and a little more to Borgo San Frediano. Colorful bed linen and floor rugs give three- to six-bed dorms a boutique charm and frequent events in the hip lounge bar (open to non-guests too) make you want to come back earlier than planned.

OltrarnoSplendid

Boutique

Price rating: €€€

Top left: Breakfast at Oltrarno. Right: A cozy guest room. Bottom left: A pink-themed room. Oltrarno Splendid (3)

On the 3rd floor of a stately palace, this 14-room boutique hotel turns colorful Italian pop icons into elegant decor elements. King rooms have bathtubs and views.

Torre di Bellosguardo

Historic hotel

Price rating: €€€











Hotel Torre di Bellosguardo's exterior and garden area. Hotel Torre di Bellosguardo

Time travel to old-world Tuscany at this romantic villa on a hill on the city fringe. Built as a hunting lodge in the 13th century, the residence later became the hub of Florentine noble life with its intellectual salons and beautiful gardens. Period furnishings dress its 16 elegant rooms, and many ceilings have original 16th-century frescoes. Find one of the best views over the city from its outdoor swimming pool.

AdAstra

B&B

Price rating: €€€







Dining on the terrace. AdAstra

This 16th-century palazzo registered as a historic residence overlooks Europe's largest private walled garden, Giardino Torrigiani, from the balcony by the breakfast room. AdAstra sports 14 beautiful rooms adorned with contemporary artworks, vintage collectibles, claw-foot bathtubs and the odd 19th-century fresco or wooden herringbone floor.

SoprArno Suites

Boutique

Price rating: €€€

Left: An elegant room at SoprArno. Top right: SoprArno's front entrance. Bottom right: A place to work and hang out. SoprArno (3)

With 13 design-centric rooms – each one decorated with a unique style – this sophisticated boutique hotel makes for a cozy Oltrarno stay.