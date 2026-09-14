Where to Stay in Florence: Best Areas and Hotels

Sep 14, 2026

9 MIN READ

Hotel Torre di Bellosguardo's pool with a view. Hotel Torre di Bellosguardo

A luxurious hotel pool in a garden surrounded by trees, overlooking the skyline of Florence, Italy, covered in red-roofed buildings
Angelo Zinna

Writer

After more than a decade roaming across Europe, Asia and Oceania, I returned to my native Tuscany and set up base in Florence in 2021. Official records show an attempt to reconnect to my roots - truth is I didn't know where else to go. Over the years, an odd attraction toward concrete-heavy landscapes has led to perhaps too many overland journeys to questionable holiday destinations in Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia, which then resulted in an even more questionable career as a tr…

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Florence has changed a lot in recent years – or, at least, that’s what everyone seems to talk about. You wouldn’t expect it from a city whose main claim to fame is the preservation of its invaluable cultural, historical and artistic heritage. And yet, the closer you look, the more you’ll find that even the largest monuments are in fact living creatures, transforming, adjusting and adapting to an international population that renews itself on a daily basis. We who live here can only guess what Florence will look like in 5, 10 or 20 years, but this constant conversation between past and present is exactly what has kept researching the city once more so fascinating for me – and, hopefully, valuable for you.

From historic palazzi to tucked-away B&Bs, there's an ideal accommodation for everyone in Florence. These are our favorite hotels by neighborhood.

Price rating key

€: Less than €100
€€: From €100 to €200
€€€: More than €200

Piazza del Duomo and Piazza della Signoria

Neighborhood vibe: The historic heart of the city. It doesn’t get more central than this, but it also doesn’t get more expensive (with a few exceptions).

Hotel Brunelleschi

Boutique
Price rating: €€€

  • a stone tower with a sandstone-colored cement building on either side, in a quiet square
  • View from the side of a bed with windows behind it of Florence's skyline - lots of renaissance architecture
  • Handout images from Hotel Brunelleschi in Florence, Italy To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: Hotel Brunelleschi
  • shelves of busts with a bouquet of flowers on a table in front
  • A hotel room with a bed with a red headboard, red floral bedding, red side tables with red lamps on either side
  • A cozy corner of a hotel lobby with armchairs, a couch and a gold chandelier
  • View of a hotel guest room with the edge of a four-posted bed, and a doorway looking into a double-sink bathroom

Hotel Brunelleschi's stone tower. Hotel Brunelleschi

Named after Florence’s best-known architect, this boutique hotel includes a Michelin-starred restaurant and a gym in the heart of the city.

Hotel Davanzati

Boutique
Price rating: €€

Twenty-six steps lead up to this family-run hotel. A labyrinth of enchanting rooms, frescoes and modern comforts, it oozes charm – as do Florentine brothers Tommaso and Riccardo, and father Fabrizio, who run the show. Rooms come with complimentary access to a nearby gym.

Antica Torre di Via Tornabuoni 1

Historic hotel
Price rating: €€€

Footsteps from the Arno, the 12 rooms of this palace hotel are located in a medieval casa-torre (tower house) mentioned by Dante in The Divine Comedy. Arazzi (decorative wall hangings) from the family collection adorn the staircases and the spacious rooms offer a contemporary take on Renaissance style with print wallpapers, rich textiles and lavish marble bathrooms. Still, it's the stunning 6th-floor rooftop terrace that steals the show.

Hotel Calimala

Luxury
Price rating: €€€

Facade of a grand renaissance-style building with intricate patterns, a balcony, and red flags hanging over the doors: Hotel Calimala, Florence
Hotel Calimala. JOSE LUIS VEGA GARCIA/Getty Images

Nestled between all the major sights, this four-star hotel ticks all the boxes, with a 24-hour gym and modern rooms. The rooftop bar offers dazzling views of most Florentine landmarks.

Palazzo Niccolini al Duomo

Palazzo
Price rating: €€€

With unchallenged views of the Duomo, this 16th-century residence belonging to the aristocratic Niccolini family takes you back to an era of golden frames, frescoed walls and hand-carved furniture.

Santa Maria Novella

Neighborhood vibe: The most convenient area to stay in if you're visiting for a short time and planning to catch trains in and out.

25Hours Hotel

Design hotel
Price rating: €€€

  • Handout images from 25Hours in Florence, Italy To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: Dario Garofalo, via 25hours Hotel Florence Piazza San Paolino
  • Handout images from 25Hours in Florence, Italy To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: Dario Garofalo, via 25hours Hotel Florence Piazza San Paolino
  • Handout images from 25Hours in Florence, Italy To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: Dario Garofalo, via 25hours Hotel Florence Piazza San Paolino
  • Handout images from 25Hours in Florence, Italy To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: Dario Garofalo, via 25hours Hotel Florence Piazza San Paolino
  • Handout images from 25Hours in Florence, Italy To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: Dario Garofalo, via 25hours Hotel Florence Piazza San Paolino
  • Handout images from 25Hours in Florence, Italy To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: Dario Garofalo, via 25hours Hotel Florence Piazza San Paolino

The 25Hours Hotel lobby. Dario Garofalo, via 25hours Hotel Florence Piazza San Paolino

Paola Navone's interiors take Dante's Divine Comedy as their inspiration, dividing this converted monastery's 170 rooms between heaven and hell. Beyond the theatrics lie a library, a plant-filled courtyard, a steam bath and the suitably named Companion Bar. Plenty of reasons to linger in purgatory a little longer.

New Generation Hostel

Hostel
Price rating: €

Set in a wing of a Franciscan Friars' convent a few steps from the Arno, New Generation Hostel comes with a garden, two shared kitchens, modern dorms and private rooms with en suite bathrooms – together making it one of Florence's better-value bases.

Grand Hotel Minerva

Luxury
Price rating: €€€

  • facade of a grand hotel building with a rooftop and a sign that reads "Grand Hotel Minerva"
  • A cozy sitting area with green armchairs and a green couch with a flatscreen TV over a non-operating fireplace, and long curtains over the windows
  • A hotel lobby sitting area with a large plush gray couch, side tables with gold lamps, Renaissance-style art and gold frames
  • A view of a great Renaissance-style dome from a hotel window
  • Handout images from Grand Hotel Minerva in Florence, Italy To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: Grand Hotel Minerva
  • Handout images from Grand Hotel Minerva in Florence, Italy To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: Grand Hotel Minerva

Grand Hotel Minerva's stunning facade. Grand Hotel Minerva

One of the largest hotels on Piazza Santa Maria Novella has windows overlooking Leon Battista Alberti’s basilica facade, plus a rooftop pool.

La Locandiera B&B

B&B
Price rating: €€

This simple B&B is located 300m from Piazza Santa Maria Novella. Breakfast is served directly in your room every morning!

The Excelsior, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Florence

Luxury
Price rating: €€€

  • Handout images from The Excelsior, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Florence To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: Matthew Shaw Photography, via The Excelsior, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Florence
  • Handout images from The Excelsior, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Florence To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: Matthew Shaw Photography, via The Excelsior, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Florence
  • Handout images from The Excelsior, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Florence To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: Matthew Shaw Photography, via The Excelsior, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Florence
  • Handout images from The Excelsior, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Florence To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: Matthew Shaw Photography, via The Excelsior, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Florence
  • Handout images from The Excelsior, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Florence To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: Matthew Shaw Photography, via The Excelsior, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Florence

The Excelsior, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Florence. Matthew Shaw Photography, via The Excelsior, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Florence

With over 170 rooms, The Excelsior is one of Florence’s major five-star hotels. Situated on the Arno near Ponte Vecchio, many rooms have balconies for guests to admire one of Florence's greatest views. Climb to its rooftop bar, COSIMO, for top views over the city.

Casa Howard

Palazzo
Price rating: €€€

The tastefully refurbished rooms of this 18th-century palazzo offer an intimate boutique atmosphere with a vintage touch in Via della Scala.

Hotel L’Orologio

Boutique
Price rating: €€€
Collage Courtesy images from Hotel L’Orologio in Florence, Italy To be used in "where to stay in Florence" Credit: Hotel L’Orologio Florence Top left: The facade of Hotel L’Orologio Florence. Right: A guest room. Bottom left: The Library. Hotel L’Orologio Florence (3)
Top left: The facade of Hotel L’Orologio Florence. Right: A guest room. Bottom left: The Library. Hotel L’Orologio Florence (3)

An independent property dedicated to the owner Sandro Fratini’s luxury watch collection. Each room is inspired by a model – get the Eurasia room on the Patek Philippe floor for a great view of the Duomo.

San Lorenzo and San Marco

Neighborhood vibe: The Medici’s neighborhood. Close to all the sights and the market. Busy during the day, quiet during the night.

W Hotel

Luxury
Price rating: €€€

Collage Handout images from W Hotel in Florence, Italy To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: W Florence Left: The W Florence's hotel lobby. Top right: Views of the Dumo from the rooftop. Bottom right: A luxurious guest room. W Florence (3)
Left: The W Florence's hotel lobby. Top right: Views of the Dumo from the rooftop. Bottom right: A luxurious guest room. W Florence (3)

New on the Florentine scene, W has done a superb job in renovating this San Lorenzo palace, with an Adam Ellis wall covering at reception and spacious, design-centric rooms including Brunelleschi-inspired headboards and "mix bars" where you can make your own cocktails. The Zefiro Rooftop, with views on all major city monuments, opened in 2026.

Ostello Bello

Hostel
Price rating: €

Five minutes' walk from Santa Maria Novella train station, Ostello Bello is one of Florence's best located hostels (although far from the cheapest). There's a shared kitchen stocked with pasta and fruit and many free nightly events designed to bring solo travelers together.

Residenza Madiba

Boutique
Price rating: €€

Diptych - Residenza Madiba - Where to stay in Florence - 1 Handout images from Residenza Madiba in Florence, Italy To be used in "Where to Stay in Florence" Credit: Residenza Madiba Left: A room with a Duomo view at Residenza Madiba. Right: The dining room. Residenza Madiba (2)
Left: A room with a Duomo view at Residenza Madiba. Right: The dining room. Residenza Madiba (2)

Add a tropical touch to your Florentine stay by booking a room at Residenza Madiba, a six-room B&B just 100m from the Duomo. Welcoming hosts Massimiliano and Jessica have thought about every detail to make this a peaceful yet fun retreat in the middle of the city, from wildlife-inspired furniture to a communal breakfast table to mingle with fellow travelers.

Plus Hostel

Hostel
Price rating: €

This mega-hostel in Via Santa Caterina d’Alessandria has a rooftop pool and an Irish pub on the opposite side of the street.

Social Hub

Student and boutique hotel
Price rating: €€

A rooftop pool overlooking the Florence skyline
The Social Hub's rooftop pool. Nuri Rashid, via The Social Hub

Formerly known as the Student Hotel, this colorful Dutch property welcomes short-term visitors as well as international students. Go to the rooftop poolside bar for a cocktail with a view of Brunelleschi’s Duomo.

Antica Dimora Johlea

Boutique
Price rating: €€

With silk curtains, canopy beds and perfect views over the Duomo from the rooftop terrace, this high-end boutique hotel is a relaxing retreat steps away from the Galleria dell’Accademia.

Hotel Number Nine

Luxury
Price rating: €€€

Despite its proximity to San Lorenzo’s market, the luxurious Number Nine offers 40 tranquil rooms in the exclusive premises of Florence’s first contemporary members’ club.

Santa Croce and Sant’Ambrogio

Neighborhood vibe: Nightlife and market atmosphere.

Secret Garden Firenze

B&B
Price rating: €€

  • A peaceful garden with citrus trees, a table and chairs
  • A hotel bedroom with warm lighting, a bed, a desk and a chair, and French doors opening out onto a garden
  • A kitchen with high ceilings, warm lighting and a long table and chairs
  • View down a long hallway lined with windows on one side and bookshelves on the other
  • split view of a bedroom with pale-green walls and a it's corresponding bathroom with blue walls and intricate floor tiles
  • A table in a garden with croissants, a hard-boiled egg, a latte, orange juice, toast, and a hand holding a bowl of fruit

Secret Garden Firenze's garden area. Secret Garden Firenze

Lucrezia’s Secret Garden is a green oasis snug between San Marco and Sant’Ambrogio, an ideal place to recharge after a day of exploration.

Numeroventi

Boutique
Price rating: €€€

Collage Handout images from Numeroventi in Florence, Italy To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: Numeroventi Top left: A luxe bathroom at Numeroventi. Right: A grand stairwell. Bottom left: One of Numeroventi's rustic-chic guest rooms. Numeroventi (3)
Top left: A luxe bathroom at Numeroventi. Right: A grand stairwell. Bottom left: One of Numeroventi's rustic-chic guest rooms. Numeroventi (3)

Housed inside a former syrup factory, Numeroventi is an international artist’s residence with big rustic-chic, Scandinavian-inspired rooms. A frescoed coworking space and exhibition hall add to the creative vibe.

San Niccolò, Boboli and Piazza Pitti

Neighborhood vibe: A relaxed atmosphere, and close to Ponte Vecchio for easy access to the city center.

Hotel La Scaletta

Historic hotel
Price rating: €€

High ceilings, original fireplaces and spacious rooms are trademarks of this vintage-chic hotel in a 15th-century palazzo near Palazzo Pitti. The priciest rooms peep down on Giardino di Boboli. Savoring a summertime breakfast or early-evening drink on the dreamy roof terrace is absolutely fabulous.

Hotel Silla

Boutique
Price rating: €€

Yellow facade of a historic building with a sign that reads "Hotel Silla"
Hotel Silla. Moonstone Images/Getty Images

Welcoming staff, large rooms, generous breakfasts and a location close to the city center and Piazzale Michelangelo makes this boutique hotel a good choice.

Serristori Palace

Studio apartments
Price rating: €€€

Quiet studio apartments and a little terrace with great views of the Duomo and the National Library.

San Frediano and Santo Spirito

Neighborhood vibe: Crafts, restaurants and bars. If you're looking for silence, move to the outskirts for gardens and views.

Hotel Palazzo Guadagni

Palazzo
Price rating: €€

Collage Handout images from Hotel Palazzo Guadagni in Florence, Italy To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: Hotel Palazzo Guadagni Left: Terrace dining at Hotel Palazzo Guadagni. Top right: A spacious blue guest room. Bottom right: Breakfast is served. Hotel Palazzo Guadagni (3)
Left: Terrace dining at Hotel Palazzo Guadagni. Top right: A spacious blue guest room. Bottom right: Breakfast is served. Hotel Palazzo Guadagni (3)

The preserved frescoes on the tall ceilings of this palazzo contribute to any art getaway. The highlight, however, is the Loggia Roof Bar overlooking Santo Spirito.

Ostello Tasso

Design hostel
Price rating: €

This chic hostel has a whole theater welcoming you as you step in. It's a 2-minute walk from Piazza Tasso and a little more to Borgo San Frediano. Colorful bed linen and floor rugs give three- to six-bed dorms a boutique charm and frequent events in the hip lounge bar (open to non-guests too) make you want to come back earlier than planned.

OltrarnoSplendid

Boutique
Price rating: €€€

Collage Top left: Breakfast at Oltrarno. Right: A cozy guest room. Bottom left: A pink-themed room. Oltrarno Splendid (3) To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: Oltrarno Splendid
Top left: Breakfast at Oltrarno. Right: A cozy guest room. Bottom left: A pink-themed room. Oltrarno Splendid (3)

On the 3rd floor of a stately palace, this 14-room boutique hotel turns colorful Italian pop icons into elegant decor elements. King rooms have bathtubs and views.

Torre di Bellosguardo

Historic hotel
Price rating: €€€

  • Handout images from Hotel Torre di Bellosguardo in Florence, Italy To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: Hotel Torre di Bellosguardo
  • Handout images from Hotel Torre di Bellosguardo in Florence, Italy To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: Hotel Torre di Bellosguardo
  • Handout images from Hotel Torre di Bellosguardo in Florence, Italy To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: Hotel Torre di Bellosguardo
  • Handout images from Hotel Torre di Bellosguardo in Florence, Italy To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: Hotel Torre di Bellosguardo
  • Handout images from Hotel Torre di Bellosguardo in Florence, Italy To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: Hotel Torre di Bellosguardo
  • Handout images from Hotel Torre di Bellosguardo in Florence, Italy To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: Hotel Torre di Bellosguardo

Hotel Torre di Bellosguardo's exterior and garden area. Hotel Torre di Bellosguardo

Time travel to old-world Tuscany at this romantic villa on a hill on the city fringe. Built as a hunting lodge in the 13th century, the residence later became the hub of Florentine noble life with its intellectual salons and beautiful gardens. Period furnishings dress its 16 elegant rooms, and many ceilings have original 16th-century frescoes. Find one of the best views over the city from its outdoor swimming pool.

AdAstra

B&B
Price rating: €€€

  • Handout images from AdAstra in Florence, Italy To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: AdAstra
  • Handout images from AdAstra in Florence, Italy To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: AdAstra
  • Handout images from AdAstra in Florence, Italy To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: AdAstra
  • Handout images from AdAstra in Florence, Italy To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: AdAstra

Dining on the terrace. AdAstra

This 16th-century palazzo registered as a historic residence overlooks Europe's largest private walled garden, Giardino Torrigiani, from the balcony by the breakfast room. AdAstra sports 14 beautiful rooms adorned with contemporary artworks, vintage collectibles, claw-foot bathtubs and the odd 19th-century fresco or wooden herringbone floor.

SoprArno Suites

Boutique
Price rating: €€€

Collage Left: An elegant room at SoprArno. Top right: SoprArno's front entrance. Bottom right: A place to work and hang out. SoprArno (3) To be used in "Where to stay in Florence" Credit: SoprArno
Left: An elegant room at SoprArno. Top right: SoprArno's front entrance. Bottom right: A place to work and hang out. SoprArno (3)

With 13 design-centric rooms – each one decorated with a unique style – this sophisticated boutique hotel makes for a cozy Oltrarno stay.

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