How to Book Refundable Flights: A Step-by-Step Guide

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I’ve been wronged many times by a nonrefundable flight ticket. It’s so tempting, being much cheaper than a main cabin fare, and the odds of something disrupting my travel plans are pretty slim.

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However, lately I’ve found myself booking the refundable fare more often because I (and my wallet) have learned the hard way that it’s the safest option. Here’s how it works and why it matters.

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What Is a Refundable Flight?

A refundable flight is any fare that you can cancel and get your money back in the original form of payment. They are usually more expensive than a basic fare, which is nonrefundable. Refundable flights are also not to be confused with changeable flights, which allow passengers to modify the date or time of their flight, but they must pay the difference in ticket price (or, in some cases, are paid back the difference).

How to Book a Refundable Flight, Step by Step

Delta’s main cabin. Joe A. Kunzler/Shutterstock

1. Decide on Your Dates and Flexibility

Whether you are using a flight search engine like Google Flights or booking directly with an airline, enter your preferred travel dates and if you’re flexible – there’s often a box you can check indicating that you are, which will result in more (hopefully budget-friendly) fare options.

2. Find Refundable Fares

If you’re searching on Google Flights, open the booking page to check whether a fare is refundable or flexible. On airline sites, you can usually compare fare tiers side by side – each tier should indicate whether it is refundable. It may be described differently, but in general, labels like “refundable” and “flexible" as well as premium and first-class fares will do the trick. Avoid fares with terms like “basic economy” or “base,” as those are nonrefundable.

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3. Check the Terms and Conditions

Before purchasing your ticket, confirm a few things:

If you cancel your flight, will you receive a cash refund or a travel credit with the airline?

What’s the cancellation deadline?

Are there any cancellation or processing fees?

More Booking Tips

Passengers boarding a Flydubai aircraft. MalcStock/Shutterstock

Book Directly with the Airline Whenever Possible

I learned this the hard way when I recently had to cancel a flight I’d booked using points through my credit card’s portal and spent an hour waiting for the airline to call me back. Refunds, or even flight changes, are much easier to obtain if you booked on the airline’s site rather than through a third party.

Consider a Credit Card with Trip Protection

Should something go wrong, even if you booked a nonrefundable fare, a credit card with trip cancellation coverage makes for a nice backup. Some cards will reimburse you for specific covered events, like illness, injury or a death in your family. Terms vary by card, though, so check what yours does and doesn’t cover.

Record the Rules of Your Fare

Always keep a record of your fare rules, which you’ll see when checking out and in your confirmation email.

Know How to Cancel

In addition to knowing the cancellation deadline, you’ll want to know how to cancel your trip (usually either online or in the app) and how long it will take for the refund to appear on your original payment method.

Which Airlines Offer Refundable Tickets?

Palm Springs Airport, California. 400tmax/Getty Images

Most major international airlines offer refundable tickets – though it always depends on the type of ticket and usually comes at a higher price point – including British Airways, Lufthansa, Emirates, Virgin Atlantic, Turkish Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Japan Airlines and Cathay Pacific.

In the USA, most major airlines offer refundable fares, almost always in a pricier tier. If you cancel a basic economy ticket, you’ll typically lose most or all of the fare or receive credit, depending on the airline.

The 24-Hour Rule: Free Cancellation Without a Refundable Fare

One caveat to the above in the US is the 24-hour rule, which is enforced by the Department of Transportation. If you book at least 7 days before departure, airlines must either refund you if you cancel within 24 hours or let you reserve the ticket at its quoted price for 24 hours without paying. This applies to all fares except for tickets booked through third parties, such as travel agencies. Check your airline’s policy to see which option it offers.

Are Refundable Flights Worth the Extra Cost?

This depends on a few factors. First, how much are you willing to pay? Second, how likely are you to cancel? This could be due to your commitment to the trip or other factors, such as a work trip that could change at the last minute or travel tied to a family member’s health. A refundable flight makes the most sense when you’re uncertain of your plans.