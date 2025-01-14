Prague is full of incredible sights. Such must-see attractions as the Charles Bridge, Castle Hill, National Museum, and Old Town Square await discovery. Thankfully, they are located close enough that you can take in many of Prague's most famous places over the course of a weekend.

Find out how to make the most of the city with this perfect three-day Prague itinerary.

Prague Castle looms above the Vltava's left bank and Charles Bridge in the foreground. NaughtyNut / Shutterstock

Day 1

Morning: Prague Castle

Meander through the courtyards of the expansive Prague Castle, the seat of Czech monarchs for centuries. The site, located high up on the left bank of the Vltava, contains an incredible variety of galleries, museums and historic buildings. Spend your morning exploring key sites such as the St Vitus Cathedral – constructed over a span of 600 years, and not consecrated until 1929, it is a fascinating piece of history to experience. The Old Royal Palace is also a must; one of the complex's oldest structures, it dates back to 1135. Once inside be sure to plant yourself beneath the Gothic vaulted ceiling within the Vladislav Hall. Although constructed between 1493 and 1502, its lines are almost art nouveau in feel. Before taking in the changing of the guard at noon, try to have a gander at the 16th-century Lobkowicz Palace. Inside are the Princely Collections, which include furniture, priceless paintings by Canaletto, Piranesi, Breughel the Elder and Cranach, and musical memorabilia.

Planning tip: Before leaving the castle, grab some goulash or a sandwich for lunch on one of the balconies at Lobkowicz Palace Café. The food is as good as the view.

Afternoon: St Nicholas Church and Kampa

Make your way down from Prague Castle to Malá Strana via Nerudova street, which will allow you to admire the baroque beauty and huge copper cupola of St Nicholas Church. Inside, Europe's largest fresco – Johann Kracker’s 1770 Apotheosis of St Nicholas – awaits. Kracker's use of trompe l’oeil techniques has enabled his painting to blend almost imperceptibly with the architecture. Next move on to the Wallenstein Garden for a little chill time in its peaceful surroundings. When you eventually decide to leave, take the far side exit and follow the backstreets to Kampa, another of the city's best green spaces. If it's sunny, park yourself with a beverage at Mlýnská Kavárna. If not, perhaps pay homage to cubist sculptor Otto Gutfreund and painter František Kupka by visiting the Kampa Museum.

There is no better place to be at sunset in Prague than on the cobbles of Charles Bridge. TTstudio / Shutterstock

Evening: Charles Bridge and Malá Strana

As the sun begins its descent and casts its soft light across the city, find yourself on Charles Bridge to take in the spectacle. To fuel your evening, dine at Augustine, a hotel eatery that is both relaxed and sophisticated. The menu features creative dishes with locally sourced Czech ingredients. Stick in Malá Strana for a post-dinner drink – the area is full of hip bars. A great option is the petite U Malého Glena, an American-owned bar featuring local jazz and blues bands nightly.

Day 2

Morning: Old Town Square

Start your second day in the Old Town Square, one of the continent's largest and most majestic urban spaces. Since the 10th century, Staroměstské náměstí (Staromák for short) has been the city's principal public square, and was Prague's main marketplace until a little over a century ago. Impossible to miss (thanks to the waiting crowds) is the square's Astronomical Clock, which bursts to life for 45 seconds every hour. For a lofty view over all the proceedings, ascend to the summit of the Old Town Hall Tower. Next, work your way along Celetná to the magnificent art nouveau Municipal House – even its restaurant and cafe stand testament to this design era, so sit back and soak it all in. The building's Smetana Hall hosts concerts, so now might be a great time to purchase a ticket for an evening performance. A tour of Municipal House is also an option.

The Moorish-Andalucian interior of the Spanish Synagogue. maziarz / Shutterstock

Afternoon: Staré Město

If you didn't dine within Municipal House, try Lokál for lunch. This classic Czech beer hall's menu changes daily, but it always offers a range of tasty Bohemian treats to go with the tankové pivo (tanked Pilsner Urquell). A meaningful way to spend the afternoon is to visit the half-dozen monuments that make up the Prague Jewish Museum. If you're running low on energy and time, best focus on three key sites. The first is the Old-New Synagogue, which was constructed around 1270 – it is Europe’s oldest working synagogue and one of the city's earliest Gothic structures. So old in fact that it was built when the street level of Staré Město was much lower (you'll need to step down into it). The Spanish Synagogue, though much younger, is another highlight. Completed in 1868, it boasts an imposing Moorish-Andalucian interior. Lastly, take in Europe’s oldest surviving Jewish cemetery. From its founding in the early 15th century to its official closure in 1787, some 100,000 Jews were buried here. Today you'll see 12,000 crumbling headstones stacked together, much like the graves themselves, which were layered due to lack of space.

Classical musicians on stage for a performance at the Municipal House. Doug McKinlay / Lonely Planet

Evening: Dinner and a show

Now you're ready for all the after-dark options: enjoy a concert in the Municipal House's Smetana Hall or the Klementinum's Chapel of Mirrors; or take in an opera at the Estates Theatre. Afterwards, seek out cocktails in the Old Town at places such as Hemingway Bar and Čili Bar.

Day 3

Morning: Vyšehrad

The third day is a great opportunity to explore Prague beyond its packed city center. Go to the epic Vyšehrad Citadel for a change of scenery. This sprawling fortified complex is among the city’s most dramatic sights. Rising above the waters of the Vltava River, the 10th-century fort also guards some of the Czech Republic’s most precious relics. The Neo-Gothic Basilica of St. Peter and St. Paul crowns the citadel hill. Behind the church, you find a cemetery where composer Antonín Dvořák, composer Bedřich Smetana and painter and illustrator Alphonse Mucha are buried.

Picturesque Vratislavova Street, which connects the fortress to the river bank, hosts many cozy restaurants and cafes. U Kroka restaurant is perfect for trying Czech cuisine staples such as svíčková (a stewed beef tenderloin), vepřové koleno (a roast pork knuckle), and pavučinka (beef cheeks) accompanied by local beer. For a budget-friendly lunch menu, go to simple Pod Vyšehradem down the road or grab a coffee in the garden at Kavárna Čekárna.

Afternoon: Karlín and Holešovice

Check out neighborhoods that locals go to on weekends. Take a tram from the Old Town to vibrant Karlín. Once a gritty industrial area, it has undergone a thorough renovation after a devastating flood in 2002. Now, it’s where all the trendy restaurants and top city cafes are. Set in a multipurpose event space, Forum Karlín, Eska is a creative modern bakery with a kitchen serving the best bread in the city. Then, spots like the EMA espresso bar, Můj šálek kávy and Parlor proudly make Karlín a must-visit area for great coffee.

Be sure to check out Prague’s latest infrastructural hit, the Štvanice Footbridge connecting Karlín with Štvanice island and Holešovice district. The latter is a neighborhood where you can actually get a taste of local living without the tourist frenzy of the Prague city center. DOX Centre for Contemporary Art – an alternative art gallery with a wooden zeppelin on the rooftop, mixed media exhibitions and an atmospheric museum cafe inside – is a highlight here. On weekends, locals and visitors can also get fresh air in the vast Stromovka Park, which has lots of jogging and biking trails.

Evening: Žižkov

Watching the sunset is a top Prague activity, and Riegrovy Sady provides one of the most magical panoramas with the city’s hundred spires on full display. The park is also perfectly placed to immerse yourself right into authentic Prague nightlife after the sun goes down. The nearby Žižkov neighborhood is known for its cool nightlife with many moderately-priced bars, pubs and live music venues. Always buzzing, U Sadu beerhall, under the gargantuan TV Tower (Prague’s tallest building), is a good place to start your evening. For live music and DJ sets, go to Palac Akropolis, a local nightlife staple with two stages and a jazz bar.

Some planning tips for a perfect weekend in Prague

Trip length: Three days will allow you to see all the main local sights, sample the food and explore some lesser-known attractions.

Transportation: The center of Prague, where the majority of sights are located, is relatively compact, so you don’t need to worry about distances. Otherwise, the city has excellent public transport. Buy yourself a 72-hour ticket for 330 CZK (US$10) and enjoy unlimited rides. For taxis, use rideshares to save money and avoid dealing with often inflated regular taxi prices.

When to go: As a tourist hotspot, Prague draws millions of visitors yearly, and it’s very seasonal. Big holidays like Christmas and New Year’s Eve see accommodation prices double (or even triple). If you plan your visit around this time, book at least a month before your trip.

Expenses: The exact weekend-long expenses vary depending on the kind of traveler you are. A mid-level hotel costs between US$80 to 120 per night. Expect to pay between US$8 to 10 on average per meal in the restaurant, with beer for US$2 to 4 and wine for US$5-8per glass. You can also buy a Prague All-Inclusive Pass to save on admission to top sights for US$113.

Check out our guide here: things to know before going to Prague.