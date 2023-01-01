Stromovka Park

Just west of Výstaviště, Stromovka is central Prague’s largest park. In the Middle Ages it was a royal hunting preserve, which is why it’s sometimes called the Královská obora (Royal Hunting Ground). Rudolph II had rare trees planted here and several lakes created. It’s now the preferred haunt of strollers, joggers, cyclists and in-line skaters. Enter from the Výstaviště exhibition grounds, or from Letenské náměstí follow Čechova třída north to a ridge over the park and walk down.