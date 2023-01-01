Stromovka Park

Top choice in Prague

Bridge in the morning misty light, spring garden Stromovka in Prague, Czech republic; Shutterstock ID 228722590; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Cities app POI images

Shutterstock / kaprik

Just west of Výstaviště, Stromovka is central Prague’s largest park. In the Middle Ages it was a royal hunting preserve, which is why it’s sometimes called the Královská obora (Royal Hunting Ground). Rudolph II had rare trees planted here and several lakes created. It’s now the preferred haunt of strollers, joggers, cyclists and in-line skaters. Enter from the Výstaviště exhibition grounds, or from Letenské náměstí follow Čechova třída north to a ridge over the park and walk down.

Suggest an Edit