DOX Centre for Contemporary Art

This alternative art gallery is at the heart of Holešovice’s growing reputation as one of Prague's most hip districts. The exhibitions highlight a wide range of media, including video, sculpture, photography and painting. You’ll find a cafe and an excellent bookstore, heavy on art and architecture, on the upper level.

Don't miss checking out the Gulliver Airship, a giant wooden zeppelin perched atop the building since 2016. From the museum, you can enter the structure to discover an exhibition about airship technology, but it's also worth a peek and a photo-op from outside on the street.