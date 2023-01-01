Veletržní Palác

The National Gallery's collection of 19th-, 20th- and 21st-century art is spread over four floors and is a strong contender for Prague's best museum. It has an unexpectedly rich collection of world masters, including works from Van Gogh, Picasso, Schiele, Klimt and on and on, but the holdings of Czech interwar abstract, surrealist and cubist art are worth the trip alone.

Take a moment to also admire the building's exterior. When construction was completed in 1928, Trade Fair Palace was Prague's first functionalist building and the largest building of this kind in the world.

For 500Kč, you can buy a ticket for combined admission to all of the National Gallery's buildings hosting permanent exhibitions, including Schwarzenberg Palace, Kinský Palace and Convent of St Agnes, as well as the Trade Fair Palace. The ticket is good for 10 days from your first entry. Children under 18 years, and students under 26, enter for free.