11 Best Day Trips from Edinburgh, Scotland

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Snoop around ancient palaces, or sail to an uninhabited island to watch wildlife – these top day trips from Edinburgh are perfect for dipping your toe into Scotland’s southern heartland.

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1. The Helix

Why go: See monumental sculptures

Travel time: 1 hour and 10 minutes

How to travel: by train and bus

The Kelpies. roy henderson/Shutterstock

The 30m-tall Kelpies, mythical water-dwelling, horselike creatures, were created by Scottish artist Andy Scott and are the largest equine sculptures in the world. Surrounding these magnificent silver beasts forged in stainless steel is the Helix, a vast area of parkland featuring 500km of connected paths, a lagoon with canoeing and kayaking, an extension to the Forth & Clyde Canal, a playground, a visitors center and a cafe. While you’re in the area, don’t pass up the chance to see the Falkirk Wheel, a feat of 21st-century engineering and the only rotating boat lift in the world.

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How to get from Edinburgh to the Helix:

Take the train from Edinburgh Waverley to Falkirk High (25 minutes), then get Bus 3 to the Helix (45 minutes). If you are driving, you can see the Kelpies from the M9 motorway between Edinburgh and Stirling. Bicycle paths also stretch from Falkirk to the Kelpies.

2. Linlithgow Palace

Why go: Explore the birthplace of Mary, Queen of Scots

Travel time: 30 minutes

How to travel: by train

One of the most popular days out from Edinburgh is Linlithgow Palace, the birthplace of Mary, Queen of Scots (1542), and her father, James V (1512). Now a majestic ruin overlooking an extensive park beside Linlithgow Loch, the royal palace was constructed over two centuries by Stuart monarchs before eventually being burned by a great fire in 1746. Explore the palace and grounds, and enjoy the splendid views from Queen Margaret’s Bower to the Forth bridges.

How to get from Edinburgh to Linlithgow Palace:

Regular trains run from Edinburgh Waverley to Linlithgow. The palace is a 10-minute walk from the station.

3. East Lothian Coast

Why go: Find Treasure Island

Travel time: 30 minutes

How to travel: by train

Yellowcraig Beach and Fidra. EvaGZ/Shutterstock

East Lothian borders Edinburgh to the east and boasts 40 miles of stunning coastline, rolling countryside, the Lammermuir Hills and some of Scotland’s best links golf courses. Walk or cycle a coastal stretch of the John Muir Way, a 134-mile route starting from Dunbar, where the conservationist was born in 1838. Beach lovers are spoiled for choice, with exceptional sandy beaches at Yellowcraig, which looks out to the island Fidra, which inspired Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island; Gullane Bents; and Tyninghame, accessed through woodland and perfect for wild camping. The seaside town of North Berwick has incredible views of the Bass Rock, home of one of the world’s largest colonies of northern gannets, plus quirky cafes, shops and the Lobster Shack, selling fresh seafood caught off the boats in the harbor.

How to get from Edinburgh to East Lothian:

Regular trains from Edinburgh Waverley to North Berwick take 30–35 minutes. By car, you can drive down the coast in 30 minutes, exploring the pretty villages and beaches of Gullane, Yellowcraig and Tyninghame on the way.

4. Rosslyn Chapel

Why go: Decode the Bible in stone

Travel time: 45 minutes

How to travel: by bus

Rosslyn Chapel. Attila Jandi/Shutterstock

Some 7 miles south of Edinburgh lies the peaceful village of Roslin, home to the late Gothic Rosslyn Chapel, made world-famous by The Da Vinci Code. Often described as “a Bible in stone,” thanks to its ornate carvings and detailed sculptures, the chapel sits on the fringe of Roslin Glen, a stunning gorge rising from the banks of the North Esk river and surrounded by ancient woodland and the ruins of Roslin Castle. Roslin is also famed for being the birthplace of Dolly, the world’s first cloned sheep, created at Roslin Institute in 1997, and there’s a good gastropub, the Original Rosslyn Inn, for lunch after exploring.

How to get from Edinburgh to Rosslyn Chapel:

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Take the Lothian 37 bus from Princes St or North Bridge. The journey takes around 45 minutes.

5. Stirling

Why go: Wander the Old Town

Travel time: 40 minutes

How to travel: by train

Stirling’s beautifully preserved Old Town is a treasure trove of historic buildings and cobblestone streets. The castle is encircled by the picturesque Back Walk footpath, winding up to the ramparts, which have amazing views for miles around. Clearly visible is the brooding Wallace Monument, a strange Victorian Gothic creation honoring the legendary freedom fighter of Braveheart fame.

Nearby is Bannockburn, scene of Robert the Bruce’s pivotal triumph over the English in 1314, and the Battle of Bannockburn Experience aims to bring the clash to life. Other worthwhile attractions include the Old Town Jail, but you’ll easily spend a few happy hours wandering the Old Town.

How to get from Edinburgh to Stirling:

Regular trains leave Edinburgh Waverley and take 40 minutes.

6. Loch Lomond

Why go: Climb into the Highlands

Travel time: 2 hours

How to travel: by car

Loch Lomond. Sky View Video (Scotland)/Getty Images

For a 1-day excursion, Loch Lomond is probably the furthest you can get into the Highlands. Given their proximity to Scotland’s biggest cities, the villages of Balloch and Luss get pretty crowded in the summer, but you’ll have them largely to yourself come winter, except over the Christmas to New Year’s period. The eastern shore, which is followed by the West Highland Way long-distance footpath, is quieter and offers a better chance to appreciate the loch away from the busy main road. The loch is central to the wider national park area, which is full of forests, hiking trails and cycle paths.

How to get from Edinburgh to Loch Lomond:

The journey takes 2 hours by car. To go by public transit, first get a train to Glasgow, then connect to Balloch.

7. Inchcolm

Why go: Escape to an island

Travel time: 1 hour

How to travel: by train and boat

Considered the most beautiful of the Firth of Forth islands, Inchcolm is just 6 miles from Edinburgh. It is famed for its wildlife, including seals, puffins and many other seabirds; a 12th-century abbey that is said to be the best preserved collection of monastic buildings in Scotland; and a fascinating collection of wartime fortifications.

How to get from Edinburgh to Inchcolm:

Take the Maid of the Forth ferry, which runs 3-hour boat trips to Inchcolm, including 90 minutes on the island itself. Sailings depart daily from Hawes Pier in South Queensferry. To get to Hawes Pier, catch the frequent train from Edinburgh Waverley to Dalmeny station (South Queensferry). The journey takes 15 minutes.

8. Glasgow

Why go: Enjoy Scotland’s biggest city

Travel time: 45 minutes

How to travel: by train

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. Antony Sojka for Lonely Planet

Glasgow is all about great art, music, style, shopping and warmth. Marvel at the grand Victorian architecture, go shopping on Buchanan St, eat out in Finnieston, and visit some of the best museums in Scotland: the magnificent Kelvingrove and the futuristic Riverside Museum, designed by visionary architect Zaha Hadid. It’s worth staying overnight if time allows to experience some of the city’s famed nightlife and music scene.

How to get from Edinburgh to Glasgow:

Trains depart Edinburgh Waverley for Glasgow Queen St every 15 minutes, taking 45–50 minutes.

9. Jupiter Artland

Why go: Admire site-specific artwork

Travel time: 35 minutes

How to travel: by bus

An outstanding sculpture park and art gallery set in the 100-acre estate of the 17th-century Bonnington House, Jupiter Artland displays work of international standing, with site-specific pieces by Charles Jencks, Iain Hamilton Finlay, Phillida Barlow, Anish Kapoor, Cornelia Parker, Nathan Coley and Andy Goldsworthy strewn across the landscape and hidden in the woodlands. There’s even a fantastic cafe to boot.

How to get from Edinburgh to Jupiter Artland:

Catch the X27 bus. The journey takes 35 minutes. Get off at the Coxydene/Jupiter Artland bus stop.

10. St Andrews

Why go: Hit the links

Travel time: 2 hours

How to travel: by car

St Andrews. Chris Wallard Photography/Getty Images

If you have time for only one day trip from Edinburgh, begin by driving over the Queensferry Crossing to Fife and following the scenic coastal road through the villages of the East Neuk to St Andrews. For a small town, St Andrews has made a big name for itself: first as a religious center and place of pilgrimage, then as Scotland’s oldest (and Britain’s third-oldest) university town. Its status as the home of golf propelled it to even greater fame, and today’s pilgrims mostly arrive with a set of clubs in hand. Nevertheless, it’s a lovely place to visit even if you’ve no interest in the game, with impressive medieval ruins, stately university buildings, beautiful sandy beaches and excellent guesthouses and restaurants. The Old Course, the world’s most famous golf links, has a striking seaside location at the western end of town.



How to get from Edinburgh to St Andrews:

Take the Queensferry Crossing, then the A92 to Fife and continue on to St Andrews. There is no train station in St Andrews, but you can take a train from Edinburgh to Leuchars, 5 miles way; from here, shuttle buses leave regularly for St Andrews.

11. Culross

Why go: Stroll through a medieval village

Travel time: 45 minutes

How to travel: by car

Instantly familiar to fans of the TV series Outlander, in which it appears as the fictional village of Cranesmuir, Culross is Scotland’s best-preserved 17th-century settlement. Wander the maze of cobblestone streets amid lime-washed white and yellow-ochre cottages with red-tiled roofs, and climb the winding Back Causeway to the abbey for a panorama across the Firth of Forth.

How to get from Edinburgh to Culross:

Culross is 22 miles northwest of Edinburgh. Take the M90 north over the Queensferry Crossing, then the A985 toward Kincardine.