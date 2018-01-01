Welcome to Stirling
The castle makes a fascinating visit, but make sure you also spend time exploring the Old Town and the picturesque Back Walk footpath that encircles it. Below the Old Town, retail-oriented modern Stirling doesn't offer the same appeal; stick to the high ground as much as possible and you'll love the place.
Top experiences in Stirling
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Stirling activities
Stirling Castle, Loch Lomond Small Group Tour from Edinburgh
Leave Edinburgh and travel through the historic grace of Linlithgowshire. Your guide will help you spot Linlithgow palace, the birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots. On the way to Loch Lomond you stop at the Kelpies Monument. These two horses’ heads stand as a testament to the horse power that drove the industrial development of Central Scotland. From here you head to the shores of Loch Lomond, which is Scotland’s largest loch and is protected as Scotland’s first National Park. This is the perfect place to enjoy a walk along the ‘bonny banks’ and take in fantastic views of the mountains. This tranquil area was once the home of Scotland’s famous highland folk hero, Rob Roy MacGregor. By spending time on the trails by the loch you’ll be walking in the footsteps of one of Scotland’s greatest legends. Then head into the Trossachs or ‘The Highlands in Miniature’, where the Lowlands meet the Highlands. Steep mountains, shimmering lochs, and thick forests: this area is stunning. Stop for lunch in Aberfoyle, a charming village in the heart of the National Park (own expense) and then continue to the city of Stirling where you can visit one of Scotland’s most magnificent castles. Opt to tour the inside independently (own expense) and learn why this castle was so instrumental in Scottish history. From here your short journey back to Edinburgh passes The Kelpies once again before arriving back in the capital.
Stirling Castle, Loch Lomond, Whisky Trail Tour from Glasgow
Stirling Castle was Scotland's most important medieval stronghold and is set high on a volcanic outcrop. There has been fortification on the rock since 1000 BC, as it guards the main route north into the Scottish Highlands. You have the option of visiting the castle to see some of the finest Renaissance architecture in Scotland.Leaving Stirling, you'll travel past Doune Castle, Callander and into the Trossachs, an area popularized by authors such as Sir Walter Scott and Daniel Defoe. This is also the territory of Rob Roy MacGregor, Scotland's Robin Hood. The tour stops for a leisurely lunch (own expense) outside the village of Aberfoyle.After lunch, continue to the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond, Scotland's largest loch where you can enjoy a walk before heading to the picturesque Distillery of Glengoyne. You can choose to take an optional tour of the distillery (additional cost) or visit the shop.The Scottish Highlands and Islands are Europe's last great wilderness! This personalized tour is as close as you can get to touring in your own car, with the added benefit of gaining intimate knowledge of Scotland. Traveling in a small group means you can take lots of stops and reach "out of the way" places, giving you more time off the bus to discover the real Scotland.Winner of the Inaugural Scottish Thistle Award for Sustainable Tourism, October 2007
Whisky and Highland Waterfalls Day Trip from Edinb
Leave central Edinburgh and travel north through the countryside to the country’s ancient capital of Stirling, a town stepped in history. Gaze out of your window at the majestic sight of Stirling Castle, perched high on a craggy hill overlooking the town, and then stop for photos at the Wallace Monument while learning about William Wallace and his part in the medieval Wars of Independence.We then take the back roads and drive through Scotland's scenic beauty and further into the Highlands. Glens, forests and rivers aplenty, we'll take you through the heart of this picturesque region before stopping for lunch at one of Scotland’s most famous whisky distilleries.In the early afternoon, stop for a light lunch at one of Scotland’s most famous whisky distilleries – The Famous Grouse. If you are keen to learn more about whisky and its production, enjoy a tour of the distillery to see how the malts are dried and matured (own expense). After exploring the site, meet back up with any members of the group who opted not to do the tour and sample a small dram of whisky to revive your spirits.Continue into the heart of Perthshire and stop for a walk at the Hermitage, a popular beauty spot where groves of trees frame the waterfalls and gushing waters of the River Braan. Amble through the woodland to the Hermitage’s spectacular Black Linn Falls, and after resting and taking photos, start your journey back toward Edinburgh.Enjoy one last stop at the quaint village of Dunkeld, mentioned by Shakespeare in Macbeth, and visit the stunning Dunkeld Cathedral on the banks of the River Tay. Pass the impressive Forth Bridge just outside Edinburgh, and then finish your tour at the start point.
Stirling Castle Entrance Ticket
Head inside Scotland’s magnificent Stirling Castle with your entrance ticket and start exploring the historic fortress and palace at leisure. Towering on a volcanic hill above the ancient city of Stirling, the castle dominates the landscape around it, proving it to be just as imposing in appearance as its place in Scottish history. While believed to date as far back as the 12th century, Stirling Castle has played a part in many key events throughout Scotland’s rich past; it was attacked and besieged countless times during the Wars of Scottish Independence, and was the coronation site of numerous Scottish monarchs such as Mary, Queen of Scots.Follow in the footsteps of royalty and the castle’s ornate public rooms such as James IV’s Hall, Scotland’s largest medieval banqueting hall, as well as the Renaissance Royal Palace. The majority of the castle’s buildings herald from the 15th and 16th centuries, and the Renaissance architecture is impressive to behold.Explore the Great Kitchens, discovering life as a servant in days gone by from the displays, and then visit Stirling Heads Gallery to see original 16th Century carvings of Scottish royals that have been painstakingly restored to their former glory. Queen Anne Gardens are also noteworthy, with immaculately tended terraces that lend themselves to stunning views.How long you spend inside Stirling Castle is up to you, but many visitors find 2-3 hours to be sufficient. Your ticket also allows entry to Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Regimental Museum, so be sure to check it out to learn about the military regiment. Exhibits include regimental uniform, bagpipes and drums.If you want to take a break from sightseeing, rest up in the castle’s Unicorn Cafe with a hot drink or traditional Scottish meal. All food and drinks are at your own expense.
Loch Lomond Circular Cruise: Capercaillie from Luss
Enjoy a leisurely 90 minute circular cruise, around the island jewels and explore the historic Lomond landscape – listen to live commentary on the marauding Vikings to feuding clans. Watch out for wildlife and a chance to see deer; osprey and even wallabies!This circular cruise departs from Luss Pier and brings live commentary about St Kessog’s Christianity in the 6th century and the Vikings who left a 9th Century Hogback stone in the churchyard. In the 13th century, the Clan Colquhoun controlled the area so clan feuding ensued, but in more peaceful times they built the village of Luss for workers in the slate and cotton industries. Today, locals welcome visitors who come to appreciate the area’s natural and cultural heritageThere is live, informative commentary on all cruises with translations offered, and there are full bar facilities on board with tea, coffee and snacks also available.
Private Shore Excursion: Doune Castle, the Trossachs, and Loch Lomond from Greenock
In the early morning, meet your driver-guide at the dockside. Together with your travel companions (maximum eight people), hop aboard the air-conditioned minivan and get ready for your 8-hour private shore excursion. Start your tour with a 30-minute stop in Glasgow's Georgian city center, George Square. At one point Glasgow was the second most important city of the British Empire and remains an industrial capital of Scotland to this day. Leaving the city behind, head northeast toward Stirling and “Braveheart country.” Visit the battlefield of Bannockburn, where on the 23rd and 24th of June 1314 King Robert I “the Bruce”, defeated the armies of Edward II of England. Jump back on to the minivan and head up to Stirling Castle. Sitting high on its volcanic plug of rock, Stirling Castle was strategically the most important in the whole of the Kingdom of Scotland. After a photo stop head over the plains of Stirling and to the village of Doune for a visit to Doune Castle. Built in the 14th century, Doune Castle was home to Robert, Duke of Albany, the great grandson of Robert the Bruce. More recently the castle has been the location for Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Macbeth, Outlander, and Game of Thrones.Continuing on, head toward the village of Callander, noted for the Romans, Rob “Roy” MacGregor, civil war, and its two resident celebrities, the Highland cows Hamish Dubh and Honey. Then it’s into Scotland's first national park, the Trossachs. A virtually unchanged landscape for nearly 300 years and made famous by the writings of Sir Walter Scott, the area is often described as the Highlands in miniature. Up and over the Duke's Pass, head down to the Victorian village of Aberfoyle for some lunch (own expense) and perhaps a little shopping.Next, head toward the village of Balloch and the bonnie, or pretty, banks of Loch Lomond. If the weather permits, take the opportunity to enjoy a 1-hour sightseeing trip on the loch (extra cost). Leaving Balloch, through the town of Dumbarton, where Robert the Bruce died in 1329 and Mary, Queen of Scots left Scotland for France in 1547 at the age of five. Head over the river Clyde and arrive back at port eight hours later with a hundred memories and a camera full of photographs.