Private Shore Excursion: Doune Castle, the Trossachs, and Loch Lomond from Greenock

In the early morning, meet your driver-guide at the dockside. Together with your travel companions (maximum eight people), hop aboard the air-conditioned minivan and get ready for your 8-hour private shore excursion. Start your tour with a 30-minute stop in Glasgow's Georgian city center, George Square. At one point Glasgow was the second most important city of the British Empire and remains an industrial capital of Scotland to this day. Leaving the city behind, head northeast toward Stirling and “Braveheart country.” Visit the battlefield of Bannockburn, where on the 23rd and 24th of June 1314 King Robert I “the Bruce”, defeated the armies of Edward II of England. Jump back on to the minivan and head up to Stirling Castle. Sitting high on its volcanic plug of rock, Stirling Castle was strategically the most important in the whole of the Kingdom of Scotland. After a photo stop head over the plains of Stirling and to the village of Doune for a visit to Doune Castle. Built in the 14th century, Doune Castle was home to Robert, Duke of Albany, the great grandson of Robert the Bruce. More recently the castle has been the location for Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Macbeth, Outlander, and Game of Thrones.Continuing on, head toward the village of Callander, noted for the Romans, Rob “Roy” MacGregor, civil war, and its two resident celebrities, the Highland cows Hamish Dubh and Honey. Then it’s into Scotland's first national park, the Trossachs. A virtually unchanged landscape for nearly 300 years and made famous by the writings of Sir Walter Scott, the area is often described as the Highlands in miniature. Up and over the Duke's Pass, head down to the Victorian village of Aberfoyle for some lunch (own expense) and perhaps a little shopping.Next, head toward the village of Balloch and the bonnie, or pretty, banks of Loch Lomond. If the weather permits, take the opportunity to enjoy a 1-hour sightseeing trip on the loch (extra cost). Leaving Balloch, through the town of Dumbarton, where Robert the Bruce died in 1329 and Mary, Queen of Scots left Scotland for France in 1547 at the age of five. Head over the river Clyde and arrive back at port eight hours later with a hundred memories and a camera full of photographs.