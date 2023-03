Backing onto genteel Gullane and its manicured golf courses 5 miles east of North Berwick, the long, golden crescent of Gullane Bents has epic views over the Firth of Forth – soak up the best from the (wheelchair-accessible) viewing platform. Its shaggy fringe of dunes and sea buckthorn also shelters a wealth of wildlife, including seabirds and roe deer.