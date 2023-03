Perched on a cliff 3 miles east of North Berwick is the spectacular ruin of Tantallon Castle. Built around 1350, the red-sandstone fortress was the residence of the Douglas earls of Angus (the Red Douglases), defended on one side by a series of ditches and on the other by an almost sheer drop into the sea. Often attacked, it finally succumbed to an English bombardment in the 17th century – but its battlement views remain as mighty as ever.