No, you haven't stepped into a landscape painting – just onto Seacliff Beach, a pristine sweep of sand with views of bird-thronged Bass Rock and majestic Tantallon Castle. The latter is visible at low tide from its western reaches, where there's also a tiny rock-hewn harbour thought to be the UK's smallest. Three miles east of North Berwick, Seacliff is accessed via a private road running east from Auldhame (vehicle entry £3). Nearby Seacliff Stables offers rides along the beach.