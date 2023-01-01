Scottish Seabird Centre

Top marks to the bright spark who came up with the idea for this centre, an ornithologist's paradise that uses remote-control video cameras sited on Bass Rock and other islands to relay live images of nesting gannets and other seabirds (including puffins if you're lucky). You can control the cameras yourself and zoom in on scenes of cosy gannet domesticity. For real-life close encounters of the bird kind, check out the Seabird Boat Trips offered by the centre.