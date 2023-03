Belhaven, or 'beautiful harbour', is about right for this glorious sweep of sand, which arcs beside open sea for nearly 2 miles on the fringes of John Muir Country Park west of Dunbar. Known for its surfing, it's backed by the park's romantic tableau of sand dunes, salt marsh and woodlands (where you'll also find facilities like a play park and barbecue stoves). Crossing a stream at its eastern end is the 'Bridge to Nowhere', photogenically marooned at high tide.