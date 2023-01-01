St Mary's Parish Church

Rising cathedral tall beside the River Tyne is St Mary's, the largest parish church in Scotland. Founded in 1380, the structure took nearly 100 years to complete – only to meet near ruin in the 1540s during the Siege of Haddington. After centuries as a partial ruin, it's now well and truly back to its former glory, with treasures including medieval carvings, an ornate 16th-century chapel and stained glass by Pre-Raphaelite artist Edward Burne-Jones. Look out for free summer concerts.