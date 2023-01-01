Glenkinchie Distillery

Keeping Edinburgh and its surrounds in good spirits for nearly 200 years, this Victorian whisky distillery set amid farmland offers a range of tours with samplings of its aromatic, light single malt. A charming model distillery forms the centrepiece of its mini-museum, packed with historic whisky paraphernalia.

Glenkinchie is 15 miles southeast of Edinburgh, via the A1/A68; without a car, your best bet is the distillery's shuttle bus (single/return £10/12), which runs return trips twice daily – book in advance.