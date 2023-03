Just a few miles outside Edinburgh lies this glorious historic estate and its surrounding 1000 acres of ancient oak woodland. Seven walking and biking trails run along the River Esk. Thanks to a £7-million revamp, the Restoration Yard cafe, restaurant and emporium, housed in an old stables, is another draw, as is Fort Douglas, a vast adventure playground of turreted tree houses and wooden walkways.

Drivers, enter via King’s Gate (EH22 1ST); walkers and cyclists, via Town Gate.