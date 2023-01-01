This 17th-century Palladian villa in Musselburgh, 6 miles east of Edinburgh, is a riot of rococo glamour. Guided tours lead visitors through rooms rich in rare features like Chinese wallpaper, 18th-century trompe l'oeil and gilded eagles, via a fairy-tale library (owner Lord Hailes was big in the Scottish Enlightenment) and out through an eerie servants' tunnel. The grounds, meadows and woodlands, dotted with ramshackle ruins, are worth a wander, and kids will adore the Weehailes Playpark, opened in 2018.