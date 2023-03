A mile south of Haddington is this hidden gem of a country house dating originally from 1345, with major extensions and renovations from the 17th to the early 20th centuries. It contains fine furniture and paintings, and memorabilia relating to Mary, Queen of Scots, including her death mask and a silver casket given to her by Francis II of France, her first husband. Lennoxlove has been the seat of the Duke of Hamilton since 1946. Access is by guided tour.