Loch Lomond, The Trossachs, Stirling Castle with Port Pickup

Disembark your ship at Greenock port, then board a comfortable coach with your expert guide and set off on your full-day shore excursion. As you travel, sit back and gaze out at the beautiful Scottish countryside, taking in views of rolling hills, expansive waterways and verdant forest.Make your first stop at Stirling Castle, arguably Scotland's most important medieval stronghold, set high on a volcanic outcrop in the former capital of Stirling. Here, enjoy around 1.5 hours of free time to explore the castle independently, if you wish. Pay your entrance fee, and then head inside to see some of the impressive public rooms, including the opulent Great Hall and James V’s Palace. Alternatively, relax in the cafe with a hot drink and a quintessentially Scottish snack (own expense).Next, make for the breathtaking Doune Castle. Get your camera ready as you approach the fortress, then hop off the coach and spend a few minutes snapping postcard-perfect photos before continuing on to Kilmahog.On arrival in Kilmahog, get up close to some Highland cattle, one of Britain’s oldest and most distinctive breeds. Watch as their long, thick coats move majestically in the wind and take photos of them grazing against jaw-dropping country backdrops.Then, head for Aberfoyle, a charming village tucked away in the heart of Trossachs National Park. Stretch your legs as you stroll along the quaint village streets, and enjoy free time for lunch in a local restaurant (own expense).With your appetite sated, continue by coach to Loch Lomond. Perhaps wander to the viewpoint overlooking the loch, or savor a whisky in a nearby hotel as you take in the views.When the time comes, join back up with your guide and relax on the return journey to Greenock port.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Greenock port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.