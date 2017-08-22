Welcome to Glasgow
The soberly handsome Victorian buildings, legacies of wealth generated from manufacturing and trade, suggest a staid sort of place. Very wrong. They are packed with stylish bars, top-notch restaurants and one of Britain's best live-music scenes. The place's sheer vitality is gloriously infectious: the combination of edgy urbanity and the residents' legendary friendliness is captivating.
Glasgow also offers plenty by day. Its shopping – whether you're looking for Italian fashion or pre-loved denim – is famous and there are top-drawer museums and galleries. Charles Rennie Mackintosh's sublime designs dot the city, which – always proud of its working-class background – also innovatively displays its industrial heritage.
Top experiences in Glasgow
Food and drink
Ubiquitous Chip in West EndScottish
Topolabamba in Central GlasgowMexican
Mother India in West EndIndian
Stravaigin in West EndScottish Fusion
Ox & Finch in West EndFusion
Saramago Café Bar in Central GlasgowCafe
Riverhill Coffee Bar in Central GlasgowCafe
Loon Fung in Central GlasgowChinese
Left Bank in West EndBistro
Café Gandolfi in Merchant CityCafe Bistro
Glasgow activities
Scottish Highlands, Glencoe, and Loch Ness Tour from Glasgow
With a maximum group size of 16 passengers, you are sure to have a memorable and personal experience on this special day trip to the Scottish Highlands. Traveling in a small group means you can reach out-of-the-way places to discover the real Scotland!Head north towards the Highlands along the "bonnie, bonnie" banks of Loch Lomond - Scotland's largest Loch. Continue into the Highlands to reach the most dramatic of all Highland glens, Glencoe. This area is steeped in history, and you will hear the truth about the infamous 1692 massacre of Clan MacDonald.Journeying through Fort William, site of the military post built during the Jacobite Rebellions in the 18th century, you'll continue up the Great Glen, between Fort William and Inverness.After lunch at Fort Augustus on the shores of Loch Ness, you have the option of taking an hour-long cruise on the loch (not included). Head back through Inverness, the Cairngorms National Park, and the countryside, where the TV series Monarch of the Glen was filmed. Continuing over the Drummochter Summit, where herds of red deer often graze, you'll visit the Victorian town of Pitlochry.Continue through Perthshire and past Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument, commemorating Scotland's great hero William Wallace, played by Mel Gibson in the Oscar-winning movie Braveheart. Then just a short drive back to Glasgow.The Scottish Highlands and Islands are Europe's last great wilderness! This personalized tour is as close as you can get to touring in your own car, with the added benefit of gaining intimate knowledge of Scotland. Traveling in a small group means you can take lots of stops and reach "out of the way" places, giving you more time off the bus to discover the real Scotland.
Glasgow Hop-On Hop-Off Sightseeing Bus Tour
On this City Sightseeing tour, you can hop-on and off as many times as you like aboard our iconic open-top double-decker buses! Glasgow is one of the most exciting Scottish cities, boasting excellent museums and art galleries as well as impressive architectures and parks! Glasgow also has great shopping districts to offer and of a night-time, a very vibrant and buzzing nightlife! Hop-on to City Sightseeing Glasgow and we’ll take you to the city’s most noteworthy attractions and landmarks. The first tour stop is in George Square, named after King George III in the 19th century. One of the city’s most recognised monuments, the square’s central column, is located here as well as City Chambers. The tour will continue over to Glasgow Cathedral, famous for being the only Cathedral to survive the city’s reformation in 1560. Other interesting attractions include the Riverside Museum which explores the city’s history and the Theatre Royal, which is the oldest theatre in Scotland! For a more leisurely day out in Glasgow, hop-off at the vibrant St Vincent Place, where many shops, eateries and bars can be found! If you’re visiting Glasgow on a weekend, visit the Barras Market, a wonderful place to find traditional Scottish gifts, food and drinks! The full list of tour stops along the route is: George Square Glasgow Cathedral Merchant City Barras Market Glasgow Green St Enoch St Vincent Place Radisson Hotel Marriott/Hallmark Hotel Hilton Garden Inn SECC Riverside Museum Kelvin Way Glasgow University Byres Road Kelvingrove Art Gallery Kelvin Park Charing Cross Sauchiehall St Theatres Bus Station
Stirling Castle, Loch Lomond, Whisky Trail Tour from Glasgow
Stirling Castle was Scotland's most important medieval stronghold and is set high on a volcanic outcrop. There has been fortification on the rock since 1000 BC, as it guards the main route north into the Scottish Highlands. You have the option of visiting the castle to see some of the finest Renaissance architecture in Scotland.Leaving Stirling, you'll travel past Doune Castle, Callander and into the Trossachs, an area popularized by authors such as Sir Walter Scott and Daniel Defoe. This is also the territory of Rob Roy MacGregor, Scotland's Robin Hood. The tour stops for a leisurely lunch (own expense) outside the village of Aberfoyle.After lunch, continue to the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond, Scotland's largest loch where you can enjoy a walk before heading to the picturesque Distillery of Glengoyne. You can choose to take an optional tour of the distillery (additional cost) or visit the shop.The Scottish Highlands and Islands are Europe's last great wilderness! This personalized tour is as close as you can get to touring in your own car, with the added benefit of gaining intimate knowledge of Scotland. Traveling in a small group means you can take lots of stops and reach "out of the way" places, giving you more time off the bus to discover the real Scotland.Winner of the Inaugural Scottish Thistle Award for Sustainable Tourism, October 2007
West Highland Lochs, Glencoe, Castles Small-Group from Glasgow
With a maximum group size of 16 passengers, you are sure to have a memorable and personal experience on this special day trip to Scotland's west Highland lochs, Glencoe and castles. You'll travel in a comfortable air-conditioned minivan, reach out-of-the-way places and receive individual attention from your expert driver/guide.Highlights include: Loch Lomond - Scotland's largest loch Inveraray Loch Awe - Scotland's longest loch Ruins of Kilchurn Castle Castle Stalker The stunningly beautiful Glencoe Majestic peak of Buachaille Etive Mor Rannoch Moor The Scottish Highlands and Islands are Europe's last great wilderness! This personalized tour is as close as you can get to touring in your own car, with the added benefit of gaining intimate knowledge of Scotland. Traveling in a small group means you can take lots of stops and reach "out of the way" places, giving you more time off the bus to discover the real Scotland.Winner of the Inaugural Scottish Thistle Award for Sustainable Tourism, October 2007
Scottish Highlands 3-Day Small-Group Tour from Glasgow
This three-day trip from Glasgow to the Isle of Skye and the Scottish Highlands will show you Scotland’s most beautiful scenery. Tour highlights include Glencoe, the Lochaber region around Fort William, Eilean Donan Castle (set of the movie Highlander) and over the sea to the Isle of Skye, where you'll stay in the picturesque harbor town of Portree.You'll spend the entire second day on Skye, exploring the wild north of the island, the Old Man of Storr, the mountain pass of the Quiraing and Skye's most westerly point at Neist.On the third day, you'll return to the mainland and travel through the Five Sisters of Kintail. You’ll visit eerie Loch Ness (boat trips are available April to October), where you can try to spot the Loch Ness Monster, before making your way to the central Highlands and Glasgow.With a maximum group size of 16 passengers, this special trip allows you to have memorable and personal experience. You'll travel in a comfortable air-conditioned minivan and receive individual attention from your expert driver/guide. Traveling in a small group means you can reach out-of-the-way places to discover the real Scotland!See Itinerary section below for details on each day’s activities.
Loch Lomond, The Trossachs, Stirling Castle with Port Pickup
Disembark your ship at Greenock port, then board a comfortable coach with your expert guide and set off on your full-day shore excursion. As you travel, sit back and gaze out at the beautiful Scottish countryside, taking in views of rolling hills, expansive waterways and verdant forest.Make your first stop at Stirling Castle, arguably Scotland's most important medieval stronghold, set high on a volcanic outcrop in the former capital of Stirling. Here, enjoy around 1.5 hours of free time to explore the castle independently, if you wish. Pay your entrance fee, and then head inside to see some of the impressive public rooms, including the opulent Great Hall and James V’s Palace. Alternatively, relax in the cafe with a hot drink and a quintessentially Scottish snack (own expense).Next, make for the breathtaking Doune Castle. Get your camera ready as you approach the fortress, then hop off the coach and spend a few minutes snapping postcard-perfect photos before continuing on to Kilmahog.On arrival in Kilmahog, get up close to some Highland cattle, one of Britain’s oldest and most distinctive breeds. Watch as their long, thick coats move majestically in the wind and take photos of them grazing against jaw-dropping country backdrops.Then, head for Aberfoyle, a charming village tucked away in the heart of Trossachs National Park. Stretch your legs as you stroll along the quaint village streets, and enjoy free time for lunch in a local restaurant (own expense).With your appetite sated, continue by coach to Loch Lomond. Perhaps wander to the viewpoint overlooking the loch, or savor a whisky in a nearby hotel as you take in the views.When the time comes, join back up with your guide and relax on the return journey to Greenock port.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Greenock port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.