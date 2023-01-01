St Mungo's Museum of Religious Life & Art

Set in a reconstruction of the bishop's palace that once stood in the cathedral forecourt, this museum audaciously attempts to capture the world's major religions in an artistic nutshell. A startling achievement, it presents the similarities and differences of how various religions approach common themes such as birth, marriage and death. The attraction is twofold: firstly, impressive art that blurs the lines between religion and culture, and secondly, the opportunity to delve into different faiths, as deeply or shallowly as you wish.