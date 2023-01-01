Set in a reconstruction of the bishop's palace that once stood in the cathedral forecourt, this museum audaciously attempts to capture the world's major religions in an artistic nutshell. A startling achievement, it presents the similarities and differences of how various religions approach common themes such as birth, marriage and death. The attraction is twofold: firstly, impressive art that blurs the lines between religion and culture, and secondly, the opportunity to delve into different faiths, as deeply or shallowly as you wish.
St Mungo's Museum of Religious Life & Art
