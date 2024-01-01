Tennent's Visitor Centre

Glasgow

Despite these days of crafty beers and boutique microbreweries, one in every three pints drunk in Scotland is still Tennent's, and that's a lot of pints. Over two hundred million litres are produced here yearly. Fun, comprehensive 90-minute tours of this historic brewery run daily. It's best to prebook by phone or online. No under-12s are allowed.

