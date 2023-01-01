Sharmanka Kinetic Theatre

This extraordinary mechanical theatre is located at the Trongate 103 arts centre. Russian sculptor and mechanic Eduard Bersudsky, now resident in Scotland, has created a series of large, wondrous figures sculpted from bits of scrap and elaborate carvings. Set to haunting music, each figure performs humorous and tragic stories of the human spirit. Great for kids and very moving for adults: inspirational one moment and macabre the next, but always colourful, clever and thought provoking.

The gallery opens just before performances on Wednesday to Sunday – the sculptures and their stories are fascinating even when not in motion.