Stately George Sq is the civic centre of Glasgow, dominated by the town hall – City Chambers – on the eastern side. The large open space is dignified by statues of famous folk from Glasgow and the surrounding area, including Robert Burns, James Watt and Sir John Moore, and, atop a column, Sir Walter Scott. A pair of charismatic lions guards the war memorial.

Seen World War Z? Some of the Pittsburgh scenes were filmed at this spot in Glasgow.