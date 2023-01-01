Mackintosh’s first building, designed in 1893, was a striking new headquarters for the Glasgow Herald. Tucked up a narrow lane off Buchanan St, it now serves as Scotland’s Centre for Architecture & Design, with fairly technical temporary exhibitions (sometimes admission is payable for these), as well as the Mackintosh Interpretation Centre, a detailed (if slightly dry) overview of his life and work. On the top floor of the ‘lighthouse’, drink in great views over the rooftops and spires of the city centre.
The Lighthouse
Glasgow
