Gallery of Modern Art

This contemporary art gallery features modern works from local and international artists, housed in a graceful neoclassical building. The original interior is an ornate contrast to the inventive art often on display, though quality varies markedly by exhibition. There's also an effort made to keep the kids entertained. Usually the horseback statue of the Duke of Wellington outside is cheekily crowned with a traffic cone; the authorities grumble, but it keeps happening and is now an icon.

There's a downstairs cafe and a library.