Despite being Scotland’s largest city, Glasgow is sometimes overshadowed by Edinburgh, its Fringe-holding, parliament-hosting, castle-crowned neighbor to the east. But travelers who visit the “Dear Green Place” – the literal translation of Glaschu, Glasgow’s Gaelic name – quickly fall for its charms.

Alongside a rich industrial and maritime history, lively nightlife and proud antiestablishment traditions, the city has been going through a decades-long transformation, best experienced in the revamped Merchant City district and along the revitalized waterfront of the River Clyde. Glasgow is irrefutably one of the top places to visit in Scotland.

Dive into this agreeably down-to-earth city with our picks of the top things to do in Glasgow.

Glasgow Cathedral and Glasgow Necropolis. TTstudio/Shutterstock

1. Admire the medieval majesty of Glasgow Cathedral

The dark interior of Glasgow’s 12th-century cathedral conjures up a sensation of medieval might that sends a shiver down your spine. Backed by the elegant tombs of the city’s most famous cemetery, it’s a shining example of Gothic architecture, and unlike nearly all of Scotland’s other cathedrals, it survived the turmoil of the Reformation almost intact.

The cathedral is divided by a 15th-century pulpitum (choir screen), and its restored ceiling retains many of its 14th-century timbers. Note the modernist stained glass, including Francis Spear’s 1958 work The Creation, which fills the west window. The University of Glasgow was founded at the cathedral’s upper chapter house in 1451.

The ancient lower church, reached by descending a stone stairway, contains a forest of pillars surrounding the tomb of St Mungo, the city’s patron saint, who founded a monastic community here in the 6th century. Don’t miss the nearby Glasgow Necropolis's elaborate 19th-century tombs of the city’s wealthy industrialists.

Planning tip: To get more from the necropolis, you can buy a guidebook to the 60 most prominent monuments or book a private walking tour.

2. Explore the eclectic artworks of the Burrell Collection

Set inside Pollok Country Park, the stunning Burrell Collection displays all manner of art, amassed by wealthy industrialist Sir William Burrell, who collected from his teens until his death at 96. This idiosyncratic museum's extraordinarily wide-ranging collection takes in everything from Chinese porcelain and medieval furniture to 16th-century tapestries and impressionist paintings by Cézanne and Degas.

Planning tip: Spend a full day here and wander in the beautiful park surrounding elegant Pollok House, with its planted beds and shaggy Highland cattle.

The Willow Tea Rooms. TreasureGalore/Shutterstock

3. Walk in the footsteps of Charles Rennie Mackintosh

Great cities are visually defined by their architects, and in Glasgow, Charles Rennie Mackintosh (1868–1928) had the most lasting effect. Mackintosh studied at the Glasgow School of Art, where he met and married the influential artist and designer Margaret Macdonald (1864–1933), going on to create the Glasgow Style, an innovative offshoot of art nouveau that incorporated influences from the Arts and Crafts movement and Japanese design. He also designed the striking ornamental font used on buildings across the city.

Created by Mackintosh as the new premises for his alma mater in 1896, the Glasgow School of Art building on Renfrew St came to characterize the British art nouveau style. Fires in 2014 and 2018 destroyed the interiors, which were under restoration. Work is now underway to repair the damage, but this will not be completed until at least 2030.

Also noteworthy is Mackintosh’s first building, the Lighthouse, designed in 1893 as the headquarters for The Glasgow Herald newspaper. Today, it houses Scotland’s Centre for Architecture and Design; the interior exhibitions and tower have been closed to the public – check the website for a reopening announcement.

Until these sights reopen, you can get your Mackintosh fix at Mackintosh at the Willow, a skillful reconstruction of the 1903 tearoom designed and furnished by the architect for restaurateur and patron Kate Cranston. Book a 45-­minute guided tour around the impressive interiors, or stop in for breakfast, lunch or coffee and cake.

Detour: Designed in 1901 by Mackintosh and Macdonald, the House for an Art Lover in Bellahouston Park was finally constructed in the 1990s using designs based on the original plans. Buses 9, 10 and 38 run here from the city center.

Tenement buildings from Glasgow's industrial era. yvonnestewarthenderson/Shutterstock

4. Visit a tenement time capsule

From the outside, Tenement House looks like many other Victorian buildings in the center of Glasgow, but step inside and you’ll enter a time capsule of city life in the early 20th century. Agnes Toward, a fiercely independent Glaswegian, lived in this four-bedroom flat between 1911 and 1965, and her home remains much as she left it, complete with cabinets of long-expired condiments, medicines and cleaning products.

Planning tip: For a relaxing lunch close to Tenement House, drop into Singl-End in Garnethill for hearty soups and freshly baked bread.

5. Hang out at the Hunterian

As in many university towns, some of Glasgow's top museums are associated with academia. Housed in a glorious Gothic revival building at the University of Glasgow, the quirky Hunterian Museum displays the collection of renowned one-time student William Hunter (1718–1783).

Pickled organs in glass jars take their place alongside geological samples, potsherds gleaned from ancient brochs, ­dinosaur skeletons and a creepy case of deformed animals. Highlights include artifacts from the Antonine Wall and the 1674 Chinese Map of the Whole World.

Across the road, the free-to-visit Hunterian Art Gallery has an important collection of international art, including Dutch old masters, prints by James McNeill Whistler and Scottish artworks such as the society portraits of Henry Raeburn and William MacTaggart’s impressionistic Scottish landscapes.

Planning tip: The gallery is also home to the Mackintosh House, a reconstruction of the early-20th-century dwelling that the architect shared with his wife; it feels startlingly modern even today. While the art gallery is free, there's an admission fee for the house.

Barrowland Ballroom. Westwoodst/Shutterstock

6. Take a pub crawl around Glasgow’s top music venues

Glasgow is the undisputed king of Scotland’s live music scene. Start a musical tour with a late-afternoon gig at music bar MacSorley’s on Jamaica St, then stroll up to Stereo for a drink – plus an optional (excellent) vegan meal – then pop into the nearby Horseshoe Bar, dating from the late 1800s and with the longest continuous bar in the UK.

Moving on, sample the citrusy session IPA at Shilling Brewing Co, a brewpub housed in a former bank building, then head two blocks west and one north to The Pot Still, a time warp of a whisky bar. Take an offbeat breather at The butterfly and the pig before a 10-minute stroll to Nice N Sleazy, a student favorite on the rowdy Sauchiehall strip.

End your evening at Glasgow’s premier gig venue, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, which hosts bands every night of the week. The list of big-name artists who kicked off their careers here includes Radiohead, The Killers, Pulp, My Chemical Romance, Florence & The Machine and Snow Patrol.

Planning tip: New musical talent is constantly emerging in Glasgow. Gigs in Scotland is a good place to find shows by up-and-coming bands.

The Duke of Wellington statue in front of the Gallery of Modern Art. meunierd/Shutterstock

7. Appreciate eclectic art in Merchant City

Named for the wealthy 18th-century merchants who swelled Glasgow’s coffers with proceeds from the tobacco and sugar trade, Merchant City is a great spot for art buffs. Classical architecture meets provocative art at the Gallery of Modern Art, where works by local and international artists are displayed in a graceful neoclassical building on elegant Royal Exchange Sq.

Outside the museum stands a famous horseback statue of the Duke of Wellington, which is invariably crowned with a traffic cone, placed there by locals – an iconic symbol of the Glaswegian sense of humor and defiance.

Similarly eccentric, the Sharmanka Kinetic Theatre is one of Glasgow’s most fascinating attractions, founded by Russian-born sculptor and mechanic Eduard Bersudsky. Wondrous figures called “kinemats,” sculpted from scrap metal and carved wood, perform humorous and tragic tales of the human spirit.

Planning tip: After browsing the artwork, stop for afternoon tea at The Corinthian Club, a spectacular former bank building from Glasgow’s golden age of trade.

8. Discover globe-trotting treasures at the Kelvingrove

Built in grand style, the intriguing Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum covers a huge range of subjects, from archaeology to natural history, in an accessible way that acknowledges the Victorian times' sometimes dubious sourcing of treasures from around the world.

You’ll find extraordinary works of fine art sitting alongside a century-old stuffed elephant, and Micronesian shark-tooth swords next to a WWII Spitfire fighter plane. Arguably the highlight of the museum is Salvador Dalí’s powerful Christ of St John of the Cross, depicting a crucified man-god looking down through an infinity of sky.

Planning tip: Come at 1pm Monday to Saturday (or 3pm Sunday) to hear a free organ recital at the museum.

City Chambers in George Sq. Jaroslav Moravcik/Shutterstock

9. Admire the architecture at George Square

Stately George Square is dominated by grand civic buildings, a lion-guarded war memorial and statues of famous Glaswegians and Scots, from Robert Burns and James Watt to Sir Walter Scott. The square has traditionally been the gathering place for rallies and demonstrations, and it’s a popular filming location, cropping up in Succession and World War Z.

Pay close attention to the City Chambers, built in the 1880s with a French-­inspired blend of neoclassical and neo-Renaissance motifs. It was opened by Queen Victoria in 1888 after going five times over budget. Tours allow entry to the interiors, but all are welcome in the foyer, with its red granite columns, caryatids and mosaics paying homage to the city’s achievements.

Planning tip: To see the lavish marble interiors and murals beyond the lobby, you’ll need to join one of the free guided tours at 10:30am and 2:30pm Monday to Friday.

10. Go shopping on Glasgow’s Style Mile

Edinburgh may have the Royal Mile, but Glasgow has the Style Mile, a vibrant shopping zone centered on the Golden Z, formed by Sauchiehall St, Buchanan St and Argyle St. Opened in 1827 and attended by top-hatted door staff, the beautiful Argyll Arcade runs between Argyle and Buchanan Sts, lined with jewellery and watch retailers and thronged by couples browsing for wedding rings.

For cool glad rags on the Style Mile, from both global brands and local designers, seek out the unmissable peacock facade of the wrought-iron-accented Princes Square shopping center. Then there’s Buchanan Galleries, with John Lewis and myriad high street brands, plus more along nearby Sauchiehall St.

St Mungo Museum of Religious Life and Art. LordRunar/Getty Images

11. Learn about world faiths at St Mungo’s

Set in a reconstruction of the bishop’s palace that once stood in the forecourt of Glasgow Cathedral, St Mungo Museum of Religious Life and Art audaciously attempts to capture the world’s major religions in one artistic nutshell. Exhibits explore the similarities and differences in how various religions approach common themes such as birth, marriage and death.

Planning tip: Combine a visit to St Mungo’s with a turn around Glasgow Cathedral and the Glasgow Necropolis.

12. Drop into Glasgow’s oldest house

In the immediate vicinity of the city’s oldest building (Glasgow Cathedral) stands the city’s oldest house: Provand’s Lordship is a rare example of medieval domestic Scottish architecture. Built in 1471 as a manse (minister’s house), it retains its low ceilings and doorways. Period furnishing, artifacts and audiovisual ­exhibits offer insights into the building’s history.

Detour: Behind Provand’s Lordship, the St Nicholas Garden recreates a 15th-century hospital garden; look out for the carved stone Tontine Heads, removed from Glasgow’s original 1750s Town Hall.

The People's Palace. James Edmond/Shutterstock

13. Take a stroll around Glasgow Green

Established by the bishop of Glasgow in the mid-15th century, Glasgow Green is the city’s oldest public park and a much-loved venue for strolling, dog walking and summer festivals.

City landmarks here include the 19th-century McLennan Arch and the 40m-high Nelson Monument, but the highlight is the red sandstone People’s Palace, with its domed glasshouse, known as the Winter Gardens. The palace is closed for a major refurbishment and due to reopen in 2027, when visitors will again be able to explore its museum of social history.

Detour: For an encounter with an ancient – well, prehistoric – woodland, head to Fossil Grove in Victoria Park, about 2 miles west of Glasgow University, where a pavilion protects a grove of fossilized, 330-million-year-old Lepidodendron stumps.

14. Go vintage shopping at the markets

Visiting The Barras market is an essential Glasgow weekend experience. The Barras preserves an old-time feel in its simple stalls, traditional cafes and sense that some of the wares might have fallen off the back of a truck.

Disguised by an unremarkable facade, Randall’s Antiques is a paradise of the past where some two dozen vendors peddle an excellent range of vintage objects. And look out for Barras Art and Design, with its pop-up stalls, regular weekend events, busy courtyard bar and menu of fusion food.

Planning tip: While you’re here, check out upcoming gigs at Barrowland Ballroom, a dance hall and music venue.

Riverside Museum at the harbor. posztos/Shutterstock

15. Take in the harbor sights

Once the vital hub of Scottish shipbuilding and trade, the docks and shipyards on the River Clyde have seen extensive redevelopment and investment since falling into disuse in the 1970s, including futuristic event venues like the OVO Hydro arena and the­ Scottish Event Campus Armadillo auditorium.

Accessible via a footbridge close to the Govan subway station, the zigzagging Riverside Museum was a creation of the late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid. Exhibitions include a series of cars made in Scotland, plus assorted railway locomotives, trams, buses, bikes (including the world’s first pedal-powered bicycle from 1847) and model Clyde-built ships.

Moored outside the museum is the magnificent three-masted tall ship Glenlee, launched in 1896. On board are family-friendly displays about the ship’s history, restoration and shipboard life during its heyday.

Planning tip: At the heart of the Clydeside redevelopment, The Clydeside Distillery is an imaginative revamp of a pumphouse, offering one-hour tasting tours.

16. Investigate the hands-on Glasgow Science Centre

The brilliant Glasgow Science Centre will keep the kids (and the adults) entertained for hours. It brings science and technology alive through hundreds of interactive exhibits on four floors – a bounty of discovery for inquisitive minds. There’s also an IMAX theater, a rotating 127m-high observation tower, a planetarium and the Science Theatre, which has live demonstrations.

Planning tip: To reach the Science Centre, hop on bus 90 from Union St in the center.

Cruising the River Clyde. richardjohnson/Shutterstock

17. Cruise “doon the watter”

Taking a trip “doon the watter” (ie along the River Clyde) was a mainstay of Glasgow working-class holidays from the late 1800s until the 1950s. It’s a tradition preserved by the Waverley, the last surviving seagoing paddle steamer in the world. Daily summer cruises steam out from Glasgow to the islands of Bute, Great Cumbrae and Arran, and several mainland towns, leaving from the Science Centre quay.

If your appetite has been whetted for all things nautical, sign up for a trip with Seaforce Powerboats. Departing from the quay by the Riverside Museum, these high-speed rigid inflatable boats take visitors on a swift tour around the Science Centre, Finnieston Crane, the Clyde Arc bridge and the old shipyards, or three-hour cruises downstream to Dumbarton Rock.

Planning tip: Seaforce runs trips year-round, but check ahead as departures are dependent on the weather and sailing conditions.

18. Enjoy an evening of Scottish drama

In the heart of Glasgow’s Southside, the Citizens Theatre has been Scotland’s flagship theater company since it was founded in 1943, presenting a packed program, which includes contemporary versions of classic plays and first performances of new Scottish dramas, with a socially responsible ethos.

Since 1945, the company has been based at the second-oldest working theater in the UK. Opened in 1878 but extensively renovated from 2018 to 2025, the building retains its Victorian architectural features, including the original proscenium arch. It’s one of the few buildings to survive from the time when the Gorbals area of the city was a tenement.

Planning tip: See the theater's website for upcoming events with a Scottish flavor – a drama about the Lockerbie tragedy was chosen for the reopening show in 2025.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet’s Scotland guidebook, published in June 2025.