The Ultimate 5-Days in Belize

When I travel, I’ll carry bits of home to leave behind with strangers I’m privileged to connect with. As a born-and-raised Belizean, hospitality is intrinsic to me, and I ooze civic pride with “You’d love (fill in the blank) in Belize; please visit!” Stated humbly, yet confidently, because I know how easy it is to fall for Belize’s diversity in a single trip.

Even in the most restrained English, my Kriol lilt breathlessly gushes about the big tickets: a from-orbit Great Blue Hole, sacred and bosky Maya cities, the world’s second-largest reef, almost half a thousand islands – and that’s a glimpse of the landscape. Combine any (even all!) in one visit and still you'll have Belizean customs, cultures, and cuisines peppered across the country to wow you.

If it’s your first 5 days in the country, or your only ones, consider this itinerary your official internet Belize flag souvenir pin.

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Rio Frio Cave in Douglas Da Silva, Belize. Mark Read/Lonely Planet

Trip Planning Tips

When to visit: No bad days, with a sunny 323 per year . Rains from June to November dampen plans, usually for a day or two, while September and October are hurricane season but still good for the frugal-minded.

Arrival options: Everyone lands in Belize City’s Philip Goldson International Airport, and the exit shares doors with the domestic terminal for Maya Island or Tropic Air flights; just double-check your booking code isn’t TZA. Otherwise, it's a 10-mile drive into Belize City, which requires a taxi (BZ$60) or a pre-booked airport shuttle with one-way destinations (water ferries BZ$30, San Ignacio BZ$70, Hopkins BZ$90). Shoestring backpackers brave walking the uncomfortably busy 1.8-mile airport access road to public buses at the junction.

Getting around: Rentals only needed if self-exploring; most tours include transfers. San Ignacio is hilly but compact enough to walk, and while golf carts are cutesy, Hopkins locals opt for their wheels on bicycles.

Where to stay: Boutique ecolodges fringe the Twin Towns with rainforesty asylum, but I’d stay close to the pulse on a shorter trip since there’s no cacophonous city chatter. With fewer lodgings on Santa Elena’s side, stay in San Ignacio at folksy Martha’s Guesthouse, West House Boutique Hotel, or San Ignacio Resort Hotel’s 17-acre river views and howler monkey wake-up calls. Split north (Baila) and south (False Sittee), stay in snug log cabins on the beach at Hopkins Row, while Crash Pad’s private pods are a twist to every other hammock-donning hostel. And if you missed the ecolodge inland, you can get it—beachfront—with Hamanasi’s luxe treehouses.

The Ultimate 5-Day Belize Itinerary

Day 1: San Ignacio and Santa Elena - Twin Towns Tidbits

San Ignacio, Cayo District, Belize. Lonely Planet Images/Getty Images

Morning: Doesn’t matter what time you arrive since Pop’s Restaurant serves mounds of fry jacks all day, but if it’s peak hours, booths can feel cramped; Martha’s Kitchen around the corner has chaya burritos on a shrubby streetside patio to quell any FOMO. Hail a taxi or walk breakfast off uphill for a mile to the urban Cahal Pech Maya Site, one of the earliest settlements in Belize. Giant roots chart a course between lush courtyards, royal residences, and a dozen brutalist acropolises amid prolific birdlife.

Cacao beans in Belize. Alex Robinson/Getty Images

How to Spend the Day: Roam San Ignacio’s main artery, Burns Avenue’s car-free hub, before heading to AJAW Chocolate to take a class by the Choco family. These hour-long lessons pay homage to the family's Qʼeqchi Maya heritage. This class is designed to teach you about the plant at every stage. Walking back towards town afterward, grab lunch at either Erva’s or Cenaida’s for fragrant rice and beans, and since BBQ is synonymous with Cayo, go big local style: heavy on homemade habanero-onion sauce. Then, caffeinate at Caoba’s, a three-storied coffee shop with a wonderfully air-conditioned view of Hawkesworth Bridge; if you lean pro-coconut, order a Moho coffee or Coconut Gyal matcha. After that jolt of energy, head over to the San Ignacio Resort Hotel to tour the Green Iguana Project with its interactive endangered residents.

Dinner: Crave House of Flavor on Hudson Street treats all ingredients with culinary respect and thus focuses on unpretentious plating and paired profiles, but Cayo is cowboy country, so look to the BBQ. The upscale ‘BBQ’ beef short-rib risotto is my personal favorite. It’s intimate, so reserve a table no matter when you want to go. Alternatively, Ko-Ox Han Nah literally translates to ‘let’s eat’ in English, so don’t be shy. This meat shop sources its ingredients from local farms and markets, seamlessly turning them into local favorites, from lamb chops to beef burgers and curry chicken. Get the flan!

After Dark: Wednesdays or Fridays, Belize Soul Project hosts live music and atmospheric, bohemian hangs in a hostel. All ages enjoy the artisanal local fruit wine and decent cover bands. Prefer a quiet evening? Take a digestif coffee or tropical cocktail nightcap at the Cooling Rack.

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Day 2: Roving Beyond San Ignacio’s Fringes

How to Spend the Day: Book a tour to Xunantunich. You'll leave early, but don't worry, the guides stop at their personal favorite roadside stand for breakfast tacos or a hybrid burrito (deep-fried tortilla folded over refried beans, eggs, cheese, and crispy chopped links). Well fed, you'll board a hand-cranked ferry close to the Guatemala border before getting a rundown of hieroglyphics and the late-Classic period of the ancient Maya site.

Then you'll explore. From the top, take a moment to memorize the frisson from El Castillo’s 130-ft temple because, from the Maya’s 13th heaven here, you’ll soon go subterranean to its 9th underworld. But first, pick up hand-roasted local peanuts and wangla (sesame seed candy), or ground Maya pepper akin to cayenne at San Antonio’s FarmShop. Then, request Upe Nai’s traditional Yucatec cuisine: like tamalitos de chaya and fogon-roasted beef soup, hot corn tortillas, and iced allspice tea.

After your village lunch, you'll explore nearby caves that acted as a ceremonial chaperone for sacrificed souls to Xibalba. Marvel at remnants of pottery and calcified bones while paddling the mile of Barton Creek Cave in a canoe, or walk through Rio Frio’s Cave’s accessible 262 yards – massive karst pathways carved by water in both.

Dinner: After that very full day, sit in Guava Limb Cafe’s open-air garden overlooking Macal Park – serving crafted cocktails, wood-fired pizza and an incredible dessert display; reserve both a table and a slice of soursop cheesecake ahead. Or, breeze through Lola’s panoramic, hilltop wooden deck for craft beer on tap and tapas, like uber-fresh ceviche with patacones. Everything’s reliably tasty, but they do seafood like coconut curry shrimp and fish piccata really, really well.

Day 3: Southern Road Trip To Hopkins

Saturday market in San Ignacio, Belize. Kacie Crisp photo/Getty Images

Morning: Get an early start and take small bills in cash to San Ignacio Market to shop for comals that look tasty, from hand-clapped corn tortillas to stuffed pupusas like queso con loroco or chicharron revueltas. Pull up a plastic chair here and enjoy, or if you haven't found anything, ask to get pointed towards the bus station and check out El Fogon Del Cayo for its beet-and-cucumber salad-adorned omelettes, burritos made with fresh flower tortillas and unmissable banana smoothies.

Along Belize's Hummingbird Highway. Aquila Flores/Lonely Planet

How to Spend the Day: Rent a car in town and take a scenic 2.5-hour drive through Hummingbird Highway’s hairpin curves into Stann Creek. Stop at roadside St. Herman’s Blue Hole National Park, with stationed guides to its namesake cave, or simply swim its sapphire sinkhole. Along the way, try sweet roasted ground corn in Blooms & Brews’ signature pinol latte in Armenia, Bertha’s single-item menu of tamales since the 1950s, or hand-milked ice cream from Wooden Bridge Creamery.

Arriving in Hopkins, spend an afternoon learning about Garifuna history, culture and musical identity, with a drumming workshop and dance lesson. Lebeha Drumming Center and Palmeta Grove have excellent scholars, and if you have extra time, add on a cooking lesson for hudut, a rich coconut stew with crispy whole fish.

Dinner: Depending on the day of the week, locals are drumming somewhere on the beach. Usually, it’s at Driftwood Beach Bar, the village’s best pizza spot. Garifuna performers do friendly crowd work, so you might wiggle out of your picnic table with new skills if the beat hits right. For a more refined night, Chef Rob offers a nightly tasting menu for a set price; seasons dictate chef’s choice alongside favorites like hot-rock-grilled steak or cashew-crusted snapper.

Day 4: Belize Barrier Reef Bound

South Water Caye Marine Reserve, Belize. Danita Delimont/Shutterstock

How to Spend the Day: Launch straight from your lodging’s sugary beachside, Belize style – the crystal blue shallows are as close to your doorstep as it gets. Hopkins is pleasantly threadbare and languid, but it’s also a launch pad to inland and offshore adventures, so choose yours. Head to coral gardens, like tiny Tobacco Caye’s, which are 25 minutes away inside South Water Caye Marine Reserve (SWCMR), one of seven constituents of the UNESCO-attested Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System.

Twenty more minutes and you’re at SWCMR’s best diving and snorkeling, with namesake 6533-sq-ft South Water Caye. Laze on powdery sands under gliding Magnificent Frigates, paddleboard over to Carrie Bow Caye if it’s calm, or get dropped (by boat) to see what all the fuss is about. Aquarium and Angel Reef both boast schools of stoplight parrotfish, creole wrasse, nurse sharks, and sea turtles.

Dinner: You deserve Singanga at Hamanasi for an upscale yet relaxed farewell. My favorite catch of the day is snook, but take my advice and order literally whatever their daily special is first, then a chili watermelon margarita – on the rocks. Guests are asked to advise timeslots, so reserve early. Bahay Fiesta, a proud Filipino-Belizean fusion, also taunts with excellent chicken adobo, pancit, kebabs, and lechon. Dessert might be banana spring rolls or golden mango sticky rice, if you’re (seasonally) lucky.

Coatimundi in Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary. Mark Read/Lonely Planet

Night: Not your typical nightlife; take a night tour of Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary for a chance encounter with any of Belize’s five wildcats, though gibnut, owls, and tarantulas are more likely. If you've timed it for a no-moon evening, Anderson’s Lagoon might be glowing blue thanks to bioluminescent plankton that multiply February to May.

Day 5: Last Sweep Home

Morning: Fried whole fish for breakfast, or bust; get it seafront at the Coconut Husk for one last dose with fry jacks. Local gem of a chef and alfresco shack, Elton’s stuffed fry jacks and seasonal smoothies are so good that it’s my hat trick to land a Belize return.

How to Spend the Day: The flight back from Hopkins’ quaint airstrip to the PGIA feels like a tour in itself: fishing pangas fade into their commute, while muted malachite rivers serpentine deep into the wonderfully underdeveloped Belize landscape. Blink, and those saltwater marshes below are now a thick, emerald rainforest canopy. Squint further, and you’ll realize the blue specks below are actually bagged banana bunches, readying for export. If driving, pop by neighboring Belikin’s Di Brewry before your rental return is a last-call for Belizean pub food and local Belikin swag.

What to Pack