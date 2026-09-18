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Jazz arrived in Hanoi during the French colonial period, when Western music was introduced through cultural exchange. Its first Vietnamese audiences were mostly artists and intellectuals. In the 1990s, this genre grew in popularity with the emergence of live music clubs and lounges.

Today, audiences range from longtime listeners to young people, and jazz has become a part of Hanoi’s nightlife scene. Intimate jazz bars, with dimly lit rooms and close-up stages, offer a slower alternative to the city’s usual pace each night – where you settle into small tables, sip a drink, and listen closely to unhurried live sets.

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Here are five of the best jazz bars in central Hanoi for a relaxing night out.

1. Binh Minh Jazz Club

Binh Minh Jazz Club in Hanoi, Vietnam. Huyen Khanh Nguyen for Lonely Planet

The vibe: Old-school jazz club

Standout: Vietnamese melodies reworked in jazz style

Binh Minh Jazz Club is one of the longest-running jazz clubs in Hanoi, founded in the late 1990s by renowned saxophonist Quyen Van Minh. He worked for a long time as a lecturer at the Vietnam National Academy of Music, where he trained and inspired generations of local jazz musicians. He also played a key role in introducing jazz to Vietnamese audiences.

Located in a narrow alley just behind the Hanoi Opera House, the club has an intimate, compact setting with low lighting and closely arranged tables surrounding a small stage. The crowd typically includes locals and international residents with a strong interest in jazz. Performances usually feature jazz standards and Vietnamese melodies reworked in jazz style, with live sets starting at 9pm each night.

Make it happen: Live jazz every night from 9–11:15pm. Arriving early is recommended. There may be a small cover charge on weekends.

2. Long Waits Jazz

Jazz albums at Long Waits Jazz in Hanoi, Vietnam. Huyen Khanh Nguyen for Lonely Planet

The vibe: Community-driven jazz bar

Standout: The “100 Classic Jazz Albums” project

On Nguyen Quang Bich Street in the heart of Hanoi’s Old Quarter, Long Waits Jazz was founded by saxophonist Nguyen Bao Long and two friends in 2023. The bar has a relaxed, community-focused atmosphere. Conversations often continue after sets, where musicians and listeners talk about the music.

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The small room with seats close to the stage offers an intimate music experience for the audience. The “100 Classic Jazz Albums” project is the standout feature. Each week, the band performs an entire iconic jazz album, from the gentle tones of Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald to bold experiments of Miles Davis and John Coltrane. On Thursday nights, they host free-entry open stages to support young musicians and first-time performers, with registration beginning at 7pm.

Make it happen: Open daily from 7pm–midnight. Check the bar’s website for weekly performance schedule and make reservations in advance.

3. Blake’s House of Jazz

Blake's House of Jazz in Hanoi. Ms. Ngoc-Anh Nguyen, Marketing Executive at Blake's House of Jazz

The vibe: Polished jazz bar

Standout: “Blake’s Backroom” nights

Open from Thursday to Sunday, Blake's House of Jazz hosts curated live performances, ranging from classic standards to modern jazz fusion, with sets starting at 9pm. The program features both the house band and occasional collaborations with international artists.

The bar spans two levels, with a mezzanine floor overlooking the stage fitted with sofa seating and armchairs, while the ground floor is arranged with wooden tables closer to the performance area. On selected nights, the ground floor is transformed for the “Blake’s Backroom” sessions, a format that began informally from a conversation between saxophonist David Valdez and the bar’s owner. Lounge-style seating replaces the usual setup, and the stage is scaled down to a smaller space. Seating is arranged close to the performers, creating a less separated setting between musicians and audience.

Make it happen: Open Thu–Sun from 7pm–1am. Live jazz performances from 9–11pm. Reservations are recommended, especially Backroom nights due to limited seating.

4. Les Amants Réguliers

Band performance at Les Amants Réguliers in Hanoi, Vietnam. Huyen Khanh Nguyễn for Lonely Planet

The vibe: Speakeasy-style bar

Standout: Wednesday jazz nights

Hidden on Tran Hung Dao Street, Les Amants Réguliers is a part of the Tranquil Coffee chain. By day, it operates as a café serving coffee and non-alcoholic drinks, before transforming after 5pm into a low-lit bar serving wine, cocktails, and evening music programming.

Set in a renovated French-era building, the interior features warm lighting, restored walls, subtle neon, and dark furniture – creating a nostalgic and intimate atmosphere. This venue is not dedicated to jazz, but it hosts a weekly jazz-focused night on Wednesdays. Other evenings feature Vietnamese songs by Trinh Cong Son, piano-led sets that include works by famous classic composers like Chopin, and gentle acoustic pop live performances of local artists.

Make it happen: Open daily from 5:30–11pm. Jazz performances on Wednesday nights. Check their social media for event schedules and reservation details.

5. Le Club Bar

Le Club Bar, inside Sofitel Legend Metrople Hanoi hotel, Hanoi, Vietnam.

The vibe: Nightly live jazz in historic cocktail lounge

Standout: International jazz singer live performances

Located inside the legendary Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, Le Club Bar offers one of the most polished jazz settings in central Hanoi. Overlooking the hotel’s lush green gardens, this airy bar seats up to 120 guests in a generous space.

The bar was formerly the Metropole Grand Hall, and is a part of the hotel’s historic building. This area has long been associated with many cultural events in Hanoi since the hotel’s opening in 1901, such as the launch ceremony of New Cinema Company. Live jazz arrived much later — around 2005 — when the Metropole began hosting international regular jazz vocals, including French singers Nadia Cambours and Isabelle de Valvert.

Today, the music remains the evening highlight. The “Live Jazz & Swing with Metropole” performance gives the audience and visitors a chance to enjoy an elegant jazz lounge in one of Hanoi’s most storied hotels.

Make it happen: Live jazz performances run from Tuesday through Sunday, starting at 8pm. Reservations are recommended.