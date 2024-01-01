Museo Casa Martínez

Along the Río Paraná

Located in one of the oldest buildings in Corrientes, this small museum has threadbare displays on traditional local architecture and some anthropological objects including Guaraní funeral urns. The building is being restored in phases and the oldest part of the structure is yet to be completed.

Nearby Along the Río Paraná attractions

2. Teatro Juan de Vera

0.19 MILES

A striking belle-époque building; ask at the ticket office if you can have a peek inside to see the beautiful treble-galleried theater and its painted…

3. Museo Histórico de Corrientes

0.27 MILES

This museum is set around an attractive patio and exhibits weapons, antique furniture, coins and items dealing with religious and civil history. It’s a…

4. Costanera

0.55 MILES

The costanera of Corrientes is one of the most attractive along the entire Río Paraná with shady park areas, gold-sand beaches and a variety of bars and…

5. El Fogón de los Arrieros

8.84 MILES

Founded in 1943, this is a cultural center and gallery that for decades has been the driving force behind Resistencia’s artistic commitment. It's famous…

6. MusEUM

8.95 MILES

The headquarters of the sculpture Bienal and the venue for it, the exhibition room and grounds house many of the most impressive pieces from past…

7. Museo del Hombre Chaqueño

9.04 MILES

This small but excellent museum is run by enthusiastic staff (some English spoken) who talk you through displays covering the three main pillars of Chaco…