Train Station

Córdoba & the Central Sierras

Stroll over to the lovely former train station for a look at its green corrugated-metal roofs and decorative ironwork dating from 1884.

1. Cathedral

0.76 MILES

The center of town is the beautiful, tree-filled Plaza Pringles, anchored on its eastern side by San Luis’ handsome 19th-century cathedral. Provincial…

2. Iglesia de Santo Domingo

0.98 MILES

On the south side of Plaza Independencia, the Iglesia de Santo Domingo and its convent date from the 1930s, but reproduce the Moorish style of the 17th…